‘I Agree With All of This’: Naturi Naughton Says Her Husband Played the Long Game from Day One with One Rule That Has Women Rethinking Dating

Naturi Naughton and her husband, entrepreneur Xavier “Two” Lewis, found love and said ‘I do” four years ago.

The two were introduced by a mutual friend, actor Omari Hardwick, who actually played Naughton’s husband on the crime drama series “Power.”

Lewis is Hardwick’s manager under his entertainment management company, Owner’s District Management.

Naturi Naughton breaks down her husband’s one year rule before they became boyfriend and girlfriend. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Since Naughton and Lewis tied the knot they appear to be smitten with each other. A year after the wedding, they welcomed their son Tru Xavier Naughton Lewis in 2023.

This was Lewis’ first child, but Naughton’s second, as she gave birth to her daughter from a previous relationship, Zuri, in 2017.

The “Power: Ghost” star is now opening up about the beginning stages of their courtship when Lewis introduced his one-year rule.

The 42-year-old had a sit-down on May 18 with Samantha Chatman on the “Mama, I Made It!” Podcast.

She said, “He probably could break it down even better, but I’ll do my best. The one-year rule was really Two made a choice not to be in any exclusive, committed relationships with anyone until he’s known them and been friends with him for a year. It was like a pure friendship.”

The actress explained his thinking that if you rush into a romantic relationship with someone you don’t know, you’re only getting the “mirror image” of them.

She believes sometimes they may seem to agree with and like everything you like in the beginning.

So I think that he was just like, ‘Let’s just take it slow.’ And I was feeling like, ‘Don’t you wanna wife me up?’ Like – why aren’t you trying to be my man?”

Chatman asked if Naughton was concerned that Lewis may have been playing games.

But by her own confession, she said, “I had a few people on my roster and I was like, ‘Well, if you don’t step up, somebody else will.’ He was like, ‘That’s cool. Date who you wanna date. Uh, um, you’re not mine.’

The former 3LW singer said she was a “little taken aback, but I was also intrigued.”

Naughton decided to continue dating Lewis, learning that “friendship really is the strongest foundation.”

She also grew to learn that he wanted a relationship, marriage, or engagement to be solidified on that same foundation.

The now-married couple went to church on their second date, and the dates that followed included shuffleboarding, ice skating, and the movies. This allowed her to see him in his element around family and friends.

And even though they were not boyfriend and girlfriend yet, Naughton says Lewis made her feel special.

A year later, he surprised Naughton with a billboard in Times Square that read “Naturi will you be my girlfriend?”

The following year, Lewis proposed to her and made sure not to leave out Naughton’s daughter. He gifted Zuri a ring as well with her birthstone.

Upon seeing his wife go viral, Lewis left a response in the comments for people who may have misconstrued what Naughton was saying.

He said, “A lot of people misunderstood the clip and thought ‘The One Year Rule’ meant making somebody wait or controlling somebody. That was never the point.

Lewis’ point was “intentionality.” He wanted to slow down and determine if he and Naughton fit into each other’s already packed lives.

He added, “honestly, I’d rather gain a real friend than create another bitter ex. That’s why friendship mattered to me first,” before later saying, “Why rush something you want to last forever?”

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, though many women agreed with Naturi’s perspective on intentional dating.

“I agree with all this,” noted one woman. Another said, “There are so many layers to people. Take your time.”

Others praised Lewis and Naughton for not rushing their relationship in the beginning.

Another one typed, “People are desperate to claim and be claimed. I don’t see anything wrong with the husband’s approach of getting to know someone, forming a friendship and setting a solid foundation.”

Naughton said what made her realize Lewis was the one was when he helped her clean up her daughter’s poop after Zuri spread it around in her crib.