‘Naturi Ain’t Playing with Y’all!’: Naturi Naughton’s Post-Baby Transformation Has Fans Zooming In on Her ‘Snatched’ Waist

In 2023, Naturi Naughton had a goal to get back in shape after giving birth to her second child, Tru Xavier Naughton Lewis, that year in May. Now it seems that the former “Power” star has maybe even exceeded her goal.

On Sept. 11, Naughton shared a compilation of photos and videos of herself on Instagram attending the season 4 premiere of “The Morning Show.” Though she was fully clothed at the New York City event — which took place on Sept. 9 — fans zoomed to notice she’s shaved off a few pounds.

(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

The “Lottery Ticket” star, usually known for her rounded cheeks, appeared with a slimmer face and more prominent collarbone in her latest post.

Her outfit included a black matching set of pants and long-sleeved jacket outlined with silver stud details. Underneath the jacket, Naughton opted to keep the monochromatic look going by wearing a plain black cropped shirt that showed a peek of her flat tummy.

Several images in the video showed a smiling Naughton pictured with her friend and “The Morning Show” star Nicole Beharie.

The mother of two also took pictures with other stars like Emmy-nominated actress Karen Pittman and Jon Hamm, both of whom have been in the show as well. Naughton, who seemed to be rightfully feeling herself, even uploaded Getty images of herself posing in front of the show’s step and repeat wall.

Followers of Naughton who viewed the content she posted complimented her look for the evening, applauding her “snatched” figure.

One person said, “Omg you look skinny now.”

Someone else wrote, “Ok! I see she dropped some weight looking good and like she did when she was in 3LW. I need to do the same but it been so hard.”

Naughton is a founding member of the early 2000s girl group 3LW, which also included Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams. The group had hits like “No More” and “Plays Gon Play.”

Two other people commented, “The workouts are paying off, sissy! You look soooo good!!” and “Naturi ain’t playing with y’all!”

Even Naughton’s husband, Two Lewis, showed her some love, writing, “Looking fabulous mama bear” in her comments.

2023 vs. 2024 vs. 2025. (Photos: naturi4real/Instagram)

Naughton previously dealt with criticism about her weight, which fans noticed throughout her seasons on “Power” as Tasha St. Patrick. But many were sympathetic with how she got back to work after giving birth to her first child.

“She’s always been pretty to me, she’s just a little older and a little heavier after her baby. Unfortunately, she’s really short so weight gains look more drastic,” said one Reddit user.

Another wrote, “Well she had her first baby after season 4 and it’s hell on some women. I think she lost a lil hair from the baby.”

However, I always gain weight on set…there is all this food and lots of time to eat it! Not a good look yall!lol! — Naturi Naughton (@naturinaughton) October 15, 2009

Based on her social media page and the several videos of her working out, it’s true that Naughton has not been playing any games when it comes to transforming her mommy body.

Back in 2023, she posted a video of herself on Sept. 26 of herself breaking a sweat and pushing herself while doing various workouts in a living room. The exercises included skipping rope, dumbbell floor presses, jumping jacks, side plank oblique crunches and more.

In the caption, she opened up about her “#Comebackseason” at 16 weeks postpartum.

She said, “It’s #ComebackSeason It’s not easy getting my body back post Baby #2…so I’m putting in the work! But It’s hard y’all! Thanks to my trainer @jerryrjoseph for always pushing me!”

Sharing insight about what it’s like trying to get back fit while mothering an infant, she wrote in a hashtag that she was “Jumping Rope While Breastfeeding.”

Over the summer, Naughton opened up about feeling confident in her body since having her son.

Posting two photos of herself in a fuschia pink bikini, she wrote, “2 years #Postpartum & I’m finally feeling confident enough to wear a bikini again! 👙☺️She ain’t perfect but She is ME!”

Along with being a mother to Tru, Naturi also has an older daughter named Zuri. She welcomed her in 2017 with her now ex-boyfriend Ben.