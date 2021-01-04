‘Power’ Star Naturi Naughton Gets Engaged to a Mystery ‘Southern Gentleman’ Just Two Days Before Christmas

Actress and singer Naturi Naughton is making big moves in silence.

The “Power” star recently revealed that she got engaged over the Christmas holiday. However, the actress refused to unveil her fiancé’s identity.

Naturi Naughton. (Photo: @naturi4real/Instagram)

In an interview with Page Six, the 36-year-old revealed very little about her mystery husband-to-be except that he is a “Southern gentleman” who works in the music industry. She also said that they were introduced by her former “Power” co-star Omari Hardwick and that he will be “revealed at the wedding.”

“I’m not keeping my fiancé hidden. I’m protecting him, our union, our relationship,” Naturi explained. She added, “We don’t need other people meddling or using their judgment.” The former 3LW songstress also said that she plans on keeping the wedding private as well. “It will be somewhere in a remote location, and you will hear about it later,” she told the media outlet.

She continued, “Being an actress can be intimidating to men, but he’s not intimidated by who I am and what I do. I’ve been in a relationship before where I felt like I had to dim my light, and I refuse to do that ever again.”

So far, what’s known is that the two got engaged two days before Christmas after two years of dating and that her fiancé popped the question with a two-and-a-half carat Neil Lane diamond ring.

The special moment was commemorated with a photo shoot packaged as a holiday shoot. “This amazing man of mine planned this whole photoshoot, complete with my glam team and stylist, might I add, for me and my daughter with matching princess dresses,” she told Essence.

She added, “All I had to do was show up We are all just taking pictures as normal, then the music changes to a song called ‘Looking For Love’ by Mul-Ty. Out of nowhere, I see Mickey, Minnie, and the whole Disney crew walk in, and then I see my parents and one of my best friends walk in behind them — all wearing their masks. I was in shock! When I turned around, my now fiancé was down on one knee! Ahhhhh!”

Naturi Naughton. @naturi4real/Instagram

Naturi shared several photos on her Instagram page, which included a photo of her ring and her fiancé; however, his face was blocked.

The pair are reportedly looking to tie the knot sometime in 2022 so that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t interrupt their planning.