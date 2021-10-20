‘I Didn’t Have Any of Those Things’: Naturi Naughton Exposes 3LW for Showcasing Fake Home on TV During Height of Group’s Career

Naturi Naughton may be decades removed from her time in the girl group 3LW, but that doesn’t mean she’s done spilling the group’s tea.

While promoting her latest acting gig, a role on “Queens” alongside cast mates Eve, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, Naughton shared some surprising insight on the smoke and mirrors 3LW presented to the world.

3LW (L-R Naturi Naughton, Kiely Williams, Adrienne Bailon)during Lil Bow Wow Celebrates Multi-Platinum Success of Beware of Dog at Bar Code in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

“There are moments though, when I’m in a scene [on ‘Queens’], like, ‘Yo, this really happened to me,’” she told the hosts of “The Breakfast Club Power 105.1” during an Oct.19 episode. The singer-actress then went on to reveal the former trio faked ownership of a home to appear on a popular MTV series where celebrities give cameras a look into how they’re really living, or in this case, pretending to live.

“That ‘Cribs’ episode I lived it, I was doing a fake ‘Cribs,’ and I’m telling everybody now on ‘The Breakfast Club,’” explained Naughton as her cast mates gasped and laughed with shock. “MTV did the ‘Cribs,’ and you know like back when 3LW was hot we had to pretend, but I didn’t have a car, I didn’t have a house, I didn’t have any of those things.”

The 3,000 square-foot Malibu home featured three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Group member Keily Williams starts off the episode by explaining the home was purchased by the group and that all three ladies were living there with their road manager. From there the trio proceed to show off their favorite parts of the home, including their bedrooms, all of which in hindsight were devoid of any real personal touches like decor and photos.

Naughton further explained the home had to be clean by 7 a.m. the next day before being returned to the owner. With seemingly no shame, the “Power” star explained it showed how “fake we [celebrities] have to [to be to] project this image.”

On social fans had a field day with the revelation. “See celebrities be faking and us regular pole be trying to be like them,” wrote one person. Others commented, “The start of Airbnb” and “We knew [laughing emoji] how u go to ppl house n nun in the regenerator.”

Naughton, who left the group in 2002 after an alleged chicken-throwing incident, has long stated she was treated unfairly by band mates Williams and Adrienne Bailon. However after years of both women denying claims that a disagreement ever erupted into fried chicken being thrown at Naughton, it seems the truth of the situation may have been revealed by the main culprit, Williams.

“I didn’t throw chicken at anybody,” explained Williams during an episode of BET’s “The Encore.” “The chicken was in my hand, but if you call my mother a b—h, I’m throwing whatever.”

