‘I Don’t Know What People’s Problem Is’: Draya Michele Defends Dating Jalen Green, Who Is the Same Age as Her Son, After Being Accused of ‘Grooming’ the NBA Player

Draya Michele and her young beau, Houston Rockets superstar Jalen Green, are unbothered by critics taking issue with their 17-year age gap.

In fact, Michele, 39, told TMZ that they are cognizant about not engaging with the critical comments, while Green, 22, chimed in, adding, “We also don’t care.” The couple was captured by a photographer as they walked through the streets of Los Angeles for what seemed to be a lunch date.

The former “Basketball Wives” LA” cast member further added, “I don’t know what people’s problem is. Two adults being in love, ya know, I don’t know why that would rub people the wrong way. It’s kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day.”

Draya Michele says she doesn’t understand why people have an issue with her and Jalen Green’s 17-year age gap. (Photos: @drayamichele/Instagram, @jalen/Instagram)

Critics were quick to slam her remarks. One person wrote, “There is no love in this at all. This is just a woman who is securing another check that’s it.” A second individual tweeted, that Green’s lack of maturity was evident by their interactions, or lack thereof, in the video.

“This man is empty handed while old lady Draya is pushing the baby stroller across a busy intersection while carrying a baby bag and trying to avoid the interviewer. The jokes just write themselves,” read the comment.

A third reaction read, “That young ass n—ga don’t know how to be nobody daddy. He young & turnt she basically got 2 newborns atp.”

Social media users have accused her of grooming the young man. The Mint Swim founder and Green were first rumored to be dating in August 2023.

Draya speaks on people judging her 17 year age difference with her baby father Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/UxW8vtGknF — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) June 23, 2024

Their speculated courtship quickly became the subject of pregnancy hearsay when the model was spotted supporting him at a Rockets home game in January wearing oversized overalls. The impending birth of her third child was announced in May, in a dramatic and sentimental fashion, on International Women’s Day.

“We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment,” she wrote, at the time remaining mum on confirming that Green was her unborn child’s father.

Suspicions were further validated when his friend and Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma congratulated Draya and Green online.

Michele is already a mother to a 22-year-old son named Kniko Howard from a previous relationship and to 8-year-old Jru Scandrick, whom she shares with ex-fiancé retired NFL player Orlando Scandrick. The new baby that was born on Mother’s Day marks the second child for Green.

Social media users were shocked to learn that he also welcomed a daughter in February with a woman named Myah Iakopo. According to TMZ, despite their overlapping timelines, Iakopo is “not concerned about what Green does with his personal life outside of co-parenting” and does not have any issues with Michele.