‘THAT’S How You Talk to Your Lady’: Lori Harvey Posts Loving Message to Michael B. Jordan on Instagram And Fans Love His Response

Lori Harvey posted a sweet message to her beau, actor Michael B. Jordan, for his birthday on Feb. 9.

The 25-year-old model wished the “Journal For Jordan” actor a happy birthday on Instagram for his 35th birthday. In the post, Harvey noted she couldn’t wait to see the amazing things the new year brought for her love.

Lori Harvey (L) and Michael B. Jordan (R) pose for a picture posted on Instagram on Feb. 9, 2022. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

“Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my big baby!!! Can’t wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love,” wrote Harvey. Fans loved her message to Jordan, but they loved his response even more.

“Standing a bit taller when I’m next to you,” replied Jordan. “Thank you babygirl!!”

Several fans left comments regarding the couple’s love for each other. One fan expressed being happy to see Black love. Another wrote, “Young BLACK LOVE & successful! I absolutely LOVE IT! Do it right.”

“Lawd this comment!! Fellas take notes,” wrote another. “THAT’S how you talk to your lady!”

The happy couple has been dating for over one year, and the two have made headlines, sometimes in part due to their good looks. In 2020, Jordan was named PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, and Harvey is a successful model with her own skin-care brand.

Harvey celebrated her 25th birthday on Jan. 13, and Jordan honored his love on her special day as well. Jordan posted a video of the two on the beach playing football. He captioned the post, “Happy B-Day to my turtle. [Balloon emoji] My favorite Patna in crime.” The “Creed” actor also threw Harvey a surprise birthday party for her big day.

Harvey spoke on her love for Jordan with Bustle. The entrepreneur said that she and the actor are very serious about each other, adding that it was one of the reasons they decided to go public.

“I think just as I’ve gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it’s a more serious relationship. So I’m just handling it differently,” said Harvey.

Harvey’s skin-care line, SKN by LH, was launched last fall, and she told Pop Sugar that she taught Jordan how to take good care of his skin.

“Mike doesn’t know a ton about skincare — everything he’s learned, he learned when we got together. He used to just wash his face with a warm rag and walk out the door, and it would make me cringe,” she joked.

