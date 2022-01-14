‘She Did the Ciara Prayer and Got TF Asap’: Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Lori Harvey’s 25th Birthday In Playful Video

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are working their way to becoming relationship goals!

Harvey recently celebrated her 25th birthday on Jan. 13, and, as expected, her boo, Michael B. Jordan, uploaded a sweet but simple post for his “turtle.” The post was a 36-second clip of Jordan and Harvey playing football on the beach with an unknown couple.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey (Photo: @michaelbjordan/Instagram)

In the beginning, both couples are separately huddled up detailing their game plan. The video then cuts to Jordan playing as the quarterback and throwing the ball over to Harvey after she dodges the other young lady who’s trying to block her. Harvey runs around the woman, who then falls and Harvey then has a clear path for Jordan to throw the ball to her.

The video cuts again, this time showing Harvey and Jordan celebrating their win. Harvey runs over to Jordan while holding the football and he picks her up and spins her around. For the caption, he wrote, “Happy B-Day to my turtle My favorite Patna in crime.” But that’s not all he shared from that day, he also uploaded a picture to his Instagram story of Harvey lying on him with her eyes closed.

The 34-year-old wrote, “All that winning got you tired.” It’s not clear whether Harvey and Jordan had their beach day with friends recently or if it was an old clip.

Either way, Harvey’s celebration did not stop there. Like many celebrities, they rarely celebrate their birthday on just the one day. Typically they celebrate for several days, and that’s exactly what Harvey did.

Jordan put together a surprise birthday party a few days early for Harvey and the model shared photos and videos from the event. In the videos and photos, famous friends of Harvey’s like Ryan Destiny, Normani and Taina Williams were in attendance. Although neither of the videos or pictures had Jordan in them, Harvey still made sure to thank her man for the party in a now-deleted IG story post.

She said, “Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan” while showing her balloons, the table set and the fireplace.

Harvey and Jordan celebrated their one-year anniversary in November and even brought in the new year together.

Fans commented on Harvey and Jordan’s victory video. One wrote, “She did the Ciara prayer and got tf asap,” which is ironic since both singer Ciara, and Harvey were dating a rapper named Future before getting with their current partners.

Someone else wrote, “They’ll be engaged soon,” and another jokingly asked, “She found him on Amazon or sum?”

