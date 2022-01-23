‘Post the Routine Pwease’: Lori Harvey Serves Body Goals During Vacation

Lori Harvey is on vacation in the Bahamas serving up looks, and as per usual, fans are eating it up, one photo at a time.

On Saturday, the model shared several photos and videos of herself on the beach sporting a pink multicolored bathing suit and an oversized pink buttoned-down shirt. She topped her look off with body jewelry and a cowboy hat. Fans flooded the comments section with heart eyes and fire emojis.

dLori Harvey serves body goals during vacation. Photo: @loriharvey / instagram

Elsewhere, fans fawned over Lori’s perfect physique, including one user who wrote, “Body ody ody ody ody ody ody ody.” Another person commented, “Whew. Post the routine pwease!” “The two piece swimsuit game is different for you,” wrote a third person. “There no women alive that looks as exquisite as you @loriharvey#letsgo.”

Even though some trolls tried to speculate that she may have gotten some work done to her nose, including one critic who wrote “Nose job did everything for you,” the Hollywood socialite was quick to shut down the noise, writing, “Lol never had a nose job but thanks girl.”

Back in November, the model also had to shut down BBL rumors after a TikTok video suggested she got the procedure done.

“Not y’all believing a tiktok video. I didn’t get a bbl or an s curve idk where y’all got that info from but it’s incorrect,” Harvey commented.

Aforementioned, Lori is currently on the Caribbean island helping celebrate her stepdad’s 65th birthday. Steve Harvey’s birthday post earlier this week derailed after Steve shared a photo of the German chocolate cake topped with whole pecan halves he received for the special occasion.

Fans teased the “Family Feud” host, noting that his cake option was very telling of his age. “Never thought I’d see a cake that so boldy says “In my 60s and Black,” joked one person on Twitter.

Never thought I’d see a cake that so boldy says “In my 60s and Black” — Hot damn hoe, here we go again (@ItsJahsLife) January 18, 2022

