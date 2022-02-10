‘Keep It Natural’: Fans are Losing It After Jordyn Woods Gives Them a Rare Look at Her Curls 

Jordyn Woods‘ natural hair caused a commotion on social media on Tuesday, Feb. 8, after the model uploaded a post showing off her curls.

In Black communities, natural hair is a process where an individual does not alter their original hair texture by using chemically produced straighteners like relaxers and texturizers. Those that still flat iron their hair and have not suffered heat damage are considered natural after reverting their tresses to its unaltered state.

Jordyn Woods caused a social media frenzy after she debuted her natural curls. Photo:@jordynwoods/Instagram

In the Instagram upload, Woods was posing for the camera as she sported a half-up, half-down hairdo and an all-pink ensemble while attending what appears to be an art gallery with her sister, Jodie Woods. In several photos, the 24-year-old even showcased moments that captured the perfect angle of her hair.

In addition to the images, Woods captioned the post, “Pretty in pink.” As fans began to view the reality TV star’s upload, many flooded her comments section with compliments. One individual expressed that Woods should keep wearing her natural hair out instead of excessively using protective styles, including hair extensions and braids.

Jordyn Woods Photo:@jordynwoods/Instagram

“The natural curls (heart eye emoji).”

“It’s giving clueless vibes…. Love the curls keep it natural more often.”

“It’s her natural hair for meeee.”

“Her natural curls are so cute.”

“I’m loving your natural hair out.”

In 2019, Woods opened up about her relationship with her natural hair and why she likes “switching” her look. She told Cosmopolitan magazine, “My relationship with my hair grows every single day, and I’ve been working on a regimen that will boost the health of my hair and leave me feeling comfortable rocking my natural curls.”

Woods added, “However, when I’m on set it’s much easier and safer to wear braids, wigs or weaves, to protect it from all the heat used. I also love switching my hair up, it’s an easy way to play with your identity and style, without having to do something too drastic.”

The last time Woods wore her natural curls out was in November 2021.

