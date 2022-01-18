‘Natural Hair Goddess’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fans are Blown Away After the Star Flaunts Her Afro in a New Upload

Tracee Ellis Ross’ natural tresses captivated fans’ attention on Sunday, Jan. 16, after the actress uploaded a selfie showcasing her afro and casual attire.

In the Instagram post, the 49-year-old wore a loose-fitting yellow shirt while smizing at the camera. As for makeup, Ross kept it simple with a full face, yellow eyeshadow and a glossy lip.

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans with natural hair as she posts an upload displaying her causal attire over the weekend. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

In addition to the image, the “black-ish” star captioned the post “Sunday,” along with the sun emoji. As fans began to view the upload, many raved over Ross’ natural tresses. One individual went as far as to compare the star to a goddess.

“You have most fabulous hair on the planet! It’s just amazing!!”

“Love the hair!!”

“Omg your hair is amazing.”

“Natural hair goddess.”

“It’s the glow and hair for me whew!”

Among the hair compliments, others mentioned how well Ross’ yellow top suits her. One wrote, “Sunshine in human form @traceeellisross.” Another said, “Yellow looks so fantastic on you.” A third Instagram user wrote, “It’s the radiance for me! Yellow is literally your color!!!”

In the past, Ross revealed that her natural hair journey was an ongoing process. During an interview with Vogue Magazine last February, she described the effect of finding few individuals in the entertainment industry who “look” like her.

She said, “Things started to go haywire when I wasn’t seeing enough people who looked like me mirrored back to me in media and entertainment.”

The “Girlfriends” star added, despite viewing her mother Diana Ross and Cicely Tyson as hair inspirations, it was difficult embracing her hair texture because none of her peers in her school had hair like hers.

Ross stated, “My journey to loving my hair has been an ongoing adventure, hard-earned. Some of it has been finding the right products, trial and error, experimentation, and courage. The courage to allow my hair to do what it naturally does instead of trying to beat it into submission to be something it is not.”

Since then, Ross has freely embraced her natural tresses, from uploading numerous posts to sharing secrets on pmaintaining its health.

