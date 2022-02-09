Sherri Shepherd Reportedly Set to Replace Wendy Williams Permanently as Host on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Sherri Shepherd has been the most popular and highest-rated of the guest hosts who have stepped in during the most recent season of “The Wendy Williams Show.” The show’s namesake has taken time off to recover from various health issues.

Shepherd has been almost an immediate hit with the producers and audiences alike. “No-one expected ratings to go up 32 percent without Wendy,” Radar Online reported. “The fill-in hosts were just supposed to keep the show’s lights on until Wendy was well enough to return. It was assumed that without Wendy, the audience would not watch, but the has not been the case. In fact, when Sherri Shepherd took over she not only retained all of Wendy’s fans but also brought in a whole new audience, too. This is why the search has changed from finding a temporary replacement to a full-time one.”

(L) Sherri Shepard will reportedly be replacing Wendy Williams (R) on her talks show. Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Rumors of Williams’s health and personal life have been swirling since July 2021, when she said her seemingly temporary good-bye to her fans on the show. That now looks more like a permanent reality as the daytime talk show producers were rumored to have finalized a deal with Shepherd to become the new host of “The Wendy Williams Show,” which will be rebranded and revamped according to Deadline. However, Lionsgate Debmar-Mercury declined to comment on the negotiations as of right now.

In October 2020, Williams told TVLine about the negative attention she had been getting due to her on-screen behavior, “Me saying, ‘I’m not perfect,’ I’ve done that for almost all 30 years of my broadcast career, you know? People looking to pick and poke, and that was before social media. And all of a sudden, social media came up and people, they get together and they want to think what they think. All I am is Wendy. That’s it.”

Regardless of why Williams will allegedly be replaced, it seems as though Shepherd has heralded in a shinier image for FOX and shed more positive feedback on the show in general.

Nothing has been confirmed and this story is still developing.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Get Help Putting Them on and Taking Them Off’: Snoop Dogg Roasts Kanye West’s ‘Space Boots’

Denzel Washington Gets His 10th Oscar Nomination Making Him the Most Nominated Black Actor in the Awards’ History

‘Big Sis, Literally Gave the People What They Want’: Jennifer Hudson Snubbed By 2022 Oscar Nominations Over Role in ‘Respect’