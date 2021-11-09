‘Wendy Has to Focus on Wendy’: Wendy Williams Speaks Out for First Time Amid Health Struggles

Wendy Williams gave fans an update on her progress and reassured them that she’s doing what she needs to right now so that she can eventually return to her rightful place as the gossip queen.

“The Wendy Williams Show” host has been on hiatus from her daytime talk show since early September after taking some time off due to “ongoing health issues” resulting in part from a breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis in mid-September, and she has remained away from the show since due health complications.

Wendy Williams gives fans an update on her health. @wendyshow/Instagram

For the first time throughout her medical struggles Williams has provided an update on her recovery status, which she admits is “taking longer than we expected.” Although she didn’t provide an expected return date just yet, the talk show host noted that she is making progress.

“I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” Williams shared in an Instagram post on Nov. 8. “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

The “Ask Wendy” author went on to thank all of the people who have aided in her being able to take time away, including the guest hosts that have been filling her seat for her, the companies that have accommodated her time off, and her fans for sending positive vibes her way.

“I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there,” she shared. “I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back. Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

Since her absence from the show, several stars have stepped in to keep the show moving forward, including Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini, and Michael Rappaport.