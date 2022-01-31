‘I’m Floored By Your Beauty’: Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Her Rendition of a Photo Dump and Fans are Eating It Up

Tracee Ellis Ross caused a social media frenzy on Sunday, Jan. 30, after creating her own version of Instagram’s photo dump.

A photo dump occurs when an individual shares a series of unrelated images in one Instagram post. In the social media upload, Ross shared a carousel of photos of herself posing while sitting on the floor.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ version of the photo dump caused a bit of commotion among fans on social media. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram



Ross’ various images captured candid moments of the actress smiling, showcasing her attire or promoting a product. Many of those photos incorporated similar arm and leg poses. In addition to the upload, Ross informed her followers that she could only condense her “floor” photos to the social media app’s 10-post requirement, despite having many others.

She wrote, “Floor dump… there were so many more.” As fans viewed Ross’ post, a handful of individuals flooded the star’s comments section with compliments while others praised the star’s beauty by using floor puns.

“I love you! I wanna be like you when I’m older so graceful even on the floor lol!”

“Your so Beautiful.. Floor Real.”

“I’m FLOORED by your beauty.”

Tracee Ellis Ross Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

“This floor dump is hittin.”

“I love this. One thing about Tracee Ellis Ross, she gon’ sit on the floor.”

Among the positive reactions, an Instagram user mentioned that Ross may have created a new trend. That person said, “You’re going to start a trend Trace LOL.” This post comes days after the actress announced that she would be appearing on “Hot Ones.”

“Hot Ones” is a YouTube series where host Sean Evans asks celebrity guests random questions, which could based on their personal or professional lives, as they attempt to eat chicken wings coated in various spicy hot sauces. The show premiered in 2015. Ross, who also shared behind-the-scenes photos, captioned the post from Jan. 26, “HOT ONE.”

