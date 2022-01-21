‘This Is How You Own a Set’: Tracee Ellis Ross Left Fans Stunned After Showcasing Her Modeling Skills

Tracee Ellis Ross left fans astonished by her modeling skills on Thursday, Jan. 20, after the 49-year-old uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip from an undisclosed photo shoot.

In the Instagram Reel, a 15-second multi-clip video, Ross is seen wearing an all-black attire donned with gold earrings while doing various poses alongside the track “To the Moon” by Jnr Choi. The “To the Moon” single sampled Bruno Mars’ 2010 release “Talking to the Moon.”

Tracee Ellis Ross left fans in awe of her modeling skills after she shared a behind-the-scenes look at an undisclosed photo shoot. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram



In addition to the recording, Ross informed her followers about how intense it is getting the perfect shot by captioning her post, “Workin it… hard!” As fans began to view the “black-ish” star’s recording, many flooded her comments section with compliments.

“Felt like we went to modeling school. Those are some FAB MOVES!!!”

“Your Pose Game is Superb my Dear!”

“A girl knows how to create a silhouette Dahling……”

“Now this is how u pose on em. Get it Tracee.”

“Damn now this is how you own a set! Confidence is radiant.”

Among the praise, an Instagram user pointed out the reason behind Ross’ creativity onset stemmed from the “Girlfriends” star being a professional model in the past. That person wrote, “People forget you’re a skilled and professional model! Work it out Queen! Get those angles!”

In 2020, Ross recounted her modeling days by sharing a story about her Mugler runway debut during the 1991 “Butterfly Show” in Paris. The actress uploaded a series of throwback images and a clip of her and her mother, Diana Ross, walking across the stage in the Instagram post. Ross shared that her mother helped negotiate the gig in honor of her 18th birthday.

She said, “30 years ago today, I walked in the @muglerofficial S/S 91 runway show in Paris! My mother @dianaross got a call asking her to walk in Mugler’s “Butterfly Show”. She knew that I would sh*t my Guess jeans at the chance to model for real because I desperately wanted to be a model. Plus, I was only a couple of weeks shy of my 18th birthday. So, my mama agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed her daughter to model in the show as well.”

Ross wrapped up the upload by thanking her mother and fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler for an “epic” experience and show. “The experience and the show were EPIC!!! Thank you mama and thank you @manfredthierrymugler for making that dream come true and for the best birthday ever! And they icing on the cake is that Thierry invited me back to do the next show sans Mama!”

More Stories from Our Partners:

Tracee Ellis Ross Says Goodbye to Her ‘Black-ish’ Character, Reveals What She Took as a Parting Gift from the Set

‘This Show Has Her Looking Crazy’: Porsha Williams Claps Back at Twitter User Who Claimed the Star Ruined Her Career with ‘Porsha Family Matters’

‘That Cake Is the Most 65 Thing About Him’: Fans Say Steve Harvey’s Birthday Cake Shows His Age