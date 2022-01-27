‘You are the Hot One’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Appearance Announcement Goes Left When Fans Focus on the Star’s Looks

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ “Hot Ones” appearance announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 26, took a turn when fans zoomed in on the actress’ attire.

“Hot Ones” is a YouTube series where host Sean Evans asks celebrity guests random questions as they try to eat a round of chicken wings. The catch is the wings the guests are consuming are coated in various spicy hot sauces.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ appearance announcement on “Hot Ones” derails after fans bring up her latest look. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

The show, which first premiered on the platform in 2015, has in the past featured guests such as Idris Elba, Keke Palmer, Big Sean and Michael B. Jordan.

In the Instagram post, Ross shared behind-the-scenes images while on the “Hot Ones” set, including a plate of the actress’ covered wings, 10 different sauces and items to decrease the meal’s heat intensity.

The other photos showcased the “black-ish” star’s long legs as she sported a black sleeveless shirt donned with ripped jeans, black shoes and a few jewelry pieces, including earrings and a necklace.

In addition to the photos, Ross told her followers the day her episode of “Hot Ones” would premiere. She said in the caption, “HOT ONE tune in tomorrow at 11am ET/8am PT on @firstwefeast’s YouTube channel.”

As fans began to view the 49-year-old’s upload, many bypassed Ross’ news and immediately flooded her comments section with compliments. A couple of individuals even referenced the show while praising her look.

“Yass ma’am love this look so much and the soft make up.”

“Fashion icon for the century.”

“YOU are the HOT ONE!”

“I wonder if the wings are as hot as Tracee looks.”

“It’s the outfit and face for me.”

Among the positive reviews about Ross’ attire, others mentioned the star’s jeans. One wrote, “These pants, I’m obsessed.” Another said, “I love your sense of fashion. I need those jeans.” A third Instagram user stated, “Those jeans (fire emoji)!!!”