‘Please Forgive Me’: Kandi Burruss Tells Fans That She ‘Bumped Heads with Somebody Real Bad’ While Filming ‘RHOA’

Kandi Burruss hopped on Instagram Live to spill some tea about the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The reality series is headed into its 14th season, and fans have been anticipating the drama and antics for this season.

TheJasmineBrand captured a clip from Burruss’ live on Monday, Jan. 24, where she discussed having an altercation with a cast member this season.

Kandi Burruss. Photo: @kandi/ Instagram

“I bumped heads with somebody real bad. Real bad last week and I can’t tell y’all who it is,” said the Xscape singer.

“Yes, I got into it real, real bad. They had me talking real crazy to them. Please forgive me when you hear the stuff that I said,” she continued. “It was terrible. I was upset. I was mad. They was talking crazy to me too now, so it wasn’t one-sided.”

The 45-year-old admitted to previously getting in “trouble” by production for sharing what takes place during filming before it airs. She also explained that some may not be fond of the language she used during the altercation.

She added, “Be clear. It wasn’t just me. But y’all just have to wait till the show airs because I’m not telling y’all who it was.”

Fans in the comments of TheJasmineBrand Instagram page are wondering with whom Kandi Burruss had a conflict. Many dismissed the idea of a feud with cast member Kenya Moore, who recently gave Kandi a birthday shoutout on Instagram. Others hinted it could be Drew Sidora or Marlo Hampton, the latest cast member to receive her peach, after years of being Nene Leakes‘ friend on the show.

Atlanta , Georgia (L to R): Reality stars Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton will return in the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” (Photo credit: @Kenya @Drewsidora @marlohampton)

One fan wrote, “I don’t think it’s Kenya. She just gave her a birthday shoutout. I would say, Marlo or Drew.”

Filming for season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” began in October 2021 and will continues into February. Yet, most insinuated Burruss spilled the beans to build promo. With Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams not returning for season 14, fans aren’t hoping for much drama this season.

“Sounds like she’s trying to get in front of it before it airs. Monique Samuels playbook. “Trying to hype up this boring season.

Someone else wrote, “Cool. Still not watching this season.”

OG Housewife Shereé Whitfield, who was recently filmed in season 10, also will return for this new season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The cast also will welcome track star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross.

