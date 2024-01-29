Woman Shares Viral Story of Catching Her Husband and Mistress at the ATL Airport Following Accidental Tip from Airline

An Atlanta woman has social media buzzing after a series of posts detailing how her husband’s cheating destroyed their 26-year marriage went viral. Gail Lewis’ saga unfolded across eight videos beginning on Jan. 24.

The first video captured the purported moment she saw her husband with his female companion at the Atlanta airport months after going their separate ways. The nightmare ending to their fairytale unraveled in October 2022. In her first storytime TikTok post, Gail rehashed that her husband, Harold Lewis, was due back to Atlanta after an international business trip when she learned of the infidelity.

Atlanta woman goes viral on TikTok for exposing her cheating husband of 26 years. (Photos: @Gaillewis802/TikTok.

Gail claims that in an effort to confirm his arrival, she called the airline, verified his identity, and was told that he and a female passenger had landed 20 minutes prior. She was stunned and confused because her husband had not mentioned traveling with a companion.

When she asked her husband about the woman, Harold shrugged it off as an airline mistake. His wife didn’t believe the story and decided to check the statements for her American Express card, to which she added her husband as an authorized user.

“When I opened up that bill, the woman that the airline employee mentioned that was on his itinerary, her name was up and down my credit card bill. Flights here, flights there, flights to Paris, Delta vacations, a country here, an island there,” Gail said. “While I thought he was out working and telling me I couldn’t travel with him ‘cause he didn’t want to get distracted, oh, he had a travel mate, alright.”

When confronted with the facts, he first attempted to lie and act as though he had no idea who the woman was, but Gail’s insistence that he tell the truth eventually helped him accept that the jig was up.

He then confessed that the other woman was his girlfriend and that they had been together for a few years. “‘At least I ain’t gotta lie no more. I’m sorry I hurt you, but least I ain’t gotta lie anymore,’” he said, expressing relief.

Gail, who shares a son with her ex, said she suggested counseling and that they sell their home and move to start over. He was willing to oblige her but had no interest in ending his indecent romance. “Oh, I don’t want a divorce. I ain’t gon’ let nobody f–k up my money,’” he told her. Gail said she was gutted by his gall to say, “’I don’t want a divorce, but I’m gonna keep seeing her.”

He also suggested that she needed space from the ordeal to think and that he would leave for three to six months. “‘If you find somebody … I’ll understand,’” he told her, making it clear that the only option was a divorce. “I did. I filed for divorce and each day I’ve gotten stronger,” said Gail, who noted she has since learned that he had affairs with various women.

“Please get you a spot on RHOA. Could be a great new career 4u and add’l revenue stream,” commented a spectator on her last TikTok video. It was a sentiment echoed by many.

In a Jan. 28 TikTok post by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, fans of the franchise learned the two women are real-life friends. Burruss revealed that she was shocked to learn Gail was a viral storyteller on the platform after posting about the end of her marriage.

In the comments, people wrote “Get her on the show” and tagged Bravo and Andy Cohen. In early January, Burruss said the network had not notified the cast who would be holding peaches for season 16, leaving room for viewers to anticipate a major shakeup.

Sooooo this “Wife catches husband and mistress at ATL airport” TikTok story is wild!!



And who is Sabrina Hutton?!?! That’s the question of the day! And how does she know Gail Lewis’ girlfriend?!? pic.twitter.com/sS47HfK6Z8 — Old Picture of Dorianna Gray (@blurbette) January 26, 2024

The woman was later identified as Sabrina Hutton, who is the estranged wife of record producer LT Hutton. The two have been legally separated since 2020, according to court documents.

After footage from Gail’s rants went viral, a social media user reached out to Hutton via Facebook, who shared her own recollection of how she and Harold began dating.

“Let’s get all the facts straight. Gail was the one that slept with him while he was with his first wife and the first wife caught them in New Orleans together. this isn’t my story. This is Gaily’s story. We did not get caught at the airport coming back from Europe together, she ran up on me a week ago. They haven’t lived together in over two years.”

Hutton then suggests that Gail only shared a clip from when they were approached at the airport and not the full video. She claims she and Harold look shocked because Gail “was screaming at us why did I have a smirk? The smirk was because she kept calling my daughters b—-s and whores in front of everybody at the sky lounge.”

She also alleges Gail followed them onto the plane and she had to be “escorted” off, adding, “It’s was all a set up because she’s trying to get on real housewives of Atlanta.”

Gail returned later, in a separate set of videos, to clarify that Harold was married when they met but she would “knock down” the idea of dealing with a married man. She denied Hutton’s story about New Orleans, but she admitted to taking a trip to Essence Fest with Harold. She claims she made sure he filed for divorce from his first wife before they moved forward.

Though it is unclear when she filed for divorce, Gail confirmed in her last post that more details about the affair and the other woman have come to light. She plans to tell it all at a later date.