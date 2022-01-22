‘It’s the Support for Me’: Fans React After Porsha Williams Shows Love to Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff Show, the Singer Responds

Fans of Bravo’s hit series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are all but too familiar with Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams’ drama-filled history. The former cast mates had an epic falling-out after Williams made some severe allegations — curated by Phaedra Parks — against Burruss. Their relationship has since been rocky, but that has not stopped the former “Dish Nation” co-host from promoting her former co-star’s new show “Kandi & the Gang.”

On Friday, Jan. 21, Williams took to her Instagram page to congratulate the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter on securing her own spinoff. The shoutout came just hours after the former Xscape member made the initial announcement on her social media page.

Fans react after Porsha Williams shows love to Kandi Burruss’ new spin-off show. @porsha4real/Instagram

“Yasss congratulations @kandi! #KandiAndTheGang starting Sun, Mar 6! Check out what’s cooking at the link in her bio!” Williams wrote alongside a promotional photo for the show, which featured Burruss front and center among several familiar faces, including her husband Todd Tucker and the staff at their Atlanta restaurant “Old Lady Gang.” Burruss replied underneath the post, “Thank you so much Porsha! It means a lot!”

Fans appeared pleased to see Williams supporting her former cast mate. “Boss b! tch Porsha showing love per usual! #teamporshaporshaporsha” wrote one fan. “Girl you’re so supportive! Love to see it,” a second user commented. A third quipped, “Okay, support!”

One fan shared hopes that Williams’ former co-workers would return that same love, writing, “Hope they support you too, instead of joining the hate on porsha bandwagon. Like Eva and the rest those. They befriend whoever you are having issues with to create a support to club to bring you down.”

Williams is coming up off the heels of her recent spinoff series, “Porsha Family Matters.” The show, which features Williams, her fiancé Simon Guobadia, her ex Dennis McKinley and her family members, has received mixed reviews since it premiered in November 2021. Some have even called the spinoff a career-ending move.

Cameras followed as Williams attempted to blend her family following her engagement to the wealthy entrepreneur who was previously married to one of Williams’ “RHOA” co-stars, model, and socialite Falynn Pina. Throughout the season, Williams’ engagement served as a source of conflict for McKinley and the pair’s co-parenting relationship built around their 2-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena’ McKinley.

