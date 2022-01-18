‘This Is a Chop!’: Lori Harvey Debuts New Haircut, and Fans are Eating It Up

Lori Harvey left fans at a loss for words on Jan. 17 after she debuted a new haircut.

Harvey’s new look was featured on her stylist Ray Christopher’s official Instagram page and later reposted on her Stories. In the upload, the 25-year-old, who wore a black turtleneck with few jewelry pieces, was seen modeling the bob cut accompanied by the track “Luxurious” by Gwen Stefani.

Lori Harvey left fans in awe after debuting a new bob cut. @hair4kicks/Instagram

In addition to the clip, Christopher expressed how much he enjoyed planning Harvey’s new look. He wrote while asking for his followers for their opinion on the cut, “Someone got a haircut yall feeling it???? I’m in love wit it! very much 90s supermodel @loriharvey thanks for letting me plan your hair kid.”

As fans viewed the stylist’s upload, many marveled over how “beautiful” the SKN by LH CEO looked despite the change.

“Yesssss! This that good ole’ ‘popular girl in high school’ haircut.”

“Love! Brings back 90s natural beauty.”

“Looks so healthy, beautiful and bouncy… That hair flip was everything.”

“She looks great in any hairstyle.”

“You did your thing on this cut! It’s so bouncy and Lori is effortlessly beautiful!”

Lori Harvey’s hairstylist revealed the star’s hair was healthy before the cut. (Photo: @hair4kicks/Instagram)

Among the compliments, others mentioned how voluminous Harvey’s hair appeared. One wrote, “Yes, the body on the cut!” Another said, “Oh yes this hair has bawdy!” A third Instagram user stated, “Beautiful, bouncy & healthy.”

The following day, Christopher disclosed during a Q&A session with his followers that Harvey’s hair was healthy prior to the bob cut. His response stemmed from a fan’s question about Harvey’s hair health. The individual wrote, “Lori’s hair was damaged that’s why you cut it?” The stylist replied, “Nope it was actually really healthy.”

This isn’t the first time Harvey has switched up her appearance. Back in December, she uploaded a post showcasing a bold red hairdo with the caption, “I haven’t decided on a name for her yet, but she was cute.”

