‘Ain’t No Way Blue This Big?’: Fans Can’t Get Over How Grown Blue Ivy Carter Looks After Tina Knowles-Lawson Shares Rare Photo for Her Birthday

Tina Knowles-Lawson penned a special message to her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter on Jan. 7 in honor of her 10th birthday. Carter is Beyoncé and Sean “Jay-Z” Carter’s eldest child.

In the Instagram post, Knowles-Lawson expressed how blessed she was when Carter was born alongside a rare photo of the pair spending quality time together at the beach. The 68-year-old began by saying, “My beautiful, Talented, and super smart Granddaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God, it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin.”

Tina Knowles Lawson shares a rare photo of Blue Ivy Carter in honor of her 10th birthday. @mstinalawson/Instagram

Knowles-Lawson also provided details about Carter’s personality while recounting her birth in 2012. The loving grandmother stated as she told a story of wanting to share a birthday with the 10-year-old, “I prayed for her to be born on my birthday, but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later, but we still share the bond.”

The “Talks with Mama Tina” host wrapped up the post by raving about how wise and talented Carter is at such a young age. “She reminds me that ‘Grandma, you are acting just like a Capricorn. Blue gives the best advice like a grown person. I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!!’ Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue Happy Birthday.”

As Knowles-Lawson’s upload began circulating on social media, many fans were floored by how much Carter has grown.

“BLUE IVY IS SO BIG OMG. She’s gorgeous like her mama.”

“Ain’t no way blue this big??”

“Blue Ivy is ten and as tall as mama Tina. Help! Happy birthday.”

“I remember when she was just in the womb Chile.”

The last time fans were able to get a glimpse of Carter was in December, while the preteen was modeling in her mom’s Ivy Park campaign along with the singer and her younger sister Remi Carter.

