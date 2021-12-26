‘It’s Only the Beginning’: Grandma Tina Knowles Is ‘Beyond Proud’ of Blue Ivy Winning A Voice Arts Award in Addition to Her Grammy

Grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson publicly praised her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, for receiving the 2021 Voice Arts Award for best voice-over of a children’s audiobook. She narrated the audiobook version of Matthew A. Cherry’s “Hair Love.”

Knowles took to Instagram saying, “Congrats my Blue. You killed this!! It’s only the beginning ! You are so talented ! Grandma is beyond proud!!!” This award was quite the snag, but it isn’t the first award Blue has won this year.

She won her first ever Grammy Award for best music video for her participation to mom, Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” single. She is the second youngest recipient of a Grammy Award in history.

She is also the youngest VMA winner for “Brown Skin Girl.”

The children’s book, “Hair Love,” originally was an animated short film that won an Oscar in 2020 for “Best Animated Short,” played before “Angry Birds 2” and follows a father and his daughter, Zuri, and figure out how Zuri should style her hair for a very important event.

Usually, Zuri’s mom styles her hair, but on this particular occasion, her dad must step in and tame her wild locks. “A couple years ago I was coming across a lot of viral videos about African-American fathers that were doing their daughters hair.”

“It really seemed like it was an anomaly, people were really sharing it because they weren’t used to seeing it. I just wanted to normalize it and kind of shine a light cause often times Black men get a bad rap in not being involved in their kids’ lives, and I really wanted to showcase a strong Black family unit and show that dads are present,” Matthew A. Cherry, writer of the book and short film, said.

The film and book are heart-warming and it’s evident that Blue Ivy’s talent shined through. It wouldn’t be a shock to see her talent continue to blossom. After all, Mom and Dad are Beyoncé and Jay-Z respectively. It must run in the family.

