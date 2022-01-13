‘Marjorie Written All Over It’: Steve Harvey Fans Bring Up His Wife Following His Latest Fashion Statement

Fans of Steve Harvey are in an uproar again over the comedian and television show host’s latest fashionable look.

Before his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday, Jan. 10, Harvey shared photos of what he wore for his first televised look of 2022.

Steve Harvey wore a kimono from Dun Hill, Black Gucci Trousers and a pair of black Bottega Boots for his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Get ready for Steve Harvey’s new fashion era. No games this year none” wrote Harvey’s stylist Elly Karamoh on Instagram.

Steve Harvey’s photos ultimately ended up being reposted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. Fans in the comments did not hold back with their hilarious critics and praises of Steve’s look.

One fan referenced to his savvy character Steve Hightower on “The Steve Harvey Show.”

“Unc Hightower always comes through with the drip.”

A second added, “This really a ‘let me run to Walmart at 2 a.m. hoping you don’t see nobody’ outfit.”

Meanwhile, a third person brought up his fashionista wife, Majorie Harvey, writing, “Majorie written all over it lol.” Another wrote, “Unc DID THAT. I don’t know what y’all talking about. Him and his wife be putting that s–t on chile.”

A handful said Harvey dressed like 28-year-old fashion-forward rapper Gunna, even giving him new nicknames such as “Senior Gunna” and “Gunna, Sr.” Yet some of the funniest comments came from fans who called Harvey a “Cobra Kai sensei” and other names like “Black Bruce Lee.”

Despite opposing views, there were just as many commenters in support of Harvey’s latest fashion styling.

“Uncle be fly. I don’t care what yall say,” wrote one person, while another added, “He deserves all the recognition he can get.”

