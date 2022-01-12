‘That’s How You Help Out Your Own’: Fans Praise Porsha Williams After She Reveals She Left Her Home to Her Mom

Porsha Williams revealed on Jan. 5 that she is officially moving out of her Duluth mansion.

The reality star first purchased the residence in 2016 for $1.15 million. According to Realtor.com, the 5,920 square-foot property has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, five fireplaces, “top of the line” appliances, and is even a part of a golf community.

Porsha Williams disclosed that she gifted her mother her former house as she moves into a new home with her fiancé Simon Guobadia. Photo:@porsha4real/Instagram

In the Instagram post that included an image of her former residence, Williams also disclosed in the caption that she is giving the mansion to her mother Diane Williams in addition to moving out. She wrote, “New start! Moving day Congratulations, mommy @msdianeofficial. Now you can move all the furniture and decorate just how you want lol.”

The “Porsha Family Matters” star added how much of a blessing it was to give her mom her former home. “If y’all know Fabulous Momma Diane, then you know she is about to show out!! It’s such a blessing to be able to do something like this God is so good!!”

Before Williams’ official moving announcement, the reality star and her fiancé Simon Guobadia were documented on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” spinoff looking for a perfect home.

As fans began to view Williams’ upload, many applauded the 40-year-old for her generous gift.

“That is a blessing that you can do that for your mom. I wish I could do like that for my mom. At least you get to keep it in the family.”

“That’s right before it’s all over make sure EVERYBODY straight.”

“This is beautiful Porsha! I just love you and your mother’s relationship. What a blessing!”

“That’s how you help out your own! Love this energy for 2022.”

“That’s right keep the home in the family. Generational wealth.”

Additional details surrounding Williams’ new home have not been provided.

