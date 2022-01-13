‘A Ray of Sunshine’: Tracee Ellis Ross Brighten’s Up Fans Days with Her Figure-hugging Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ fans were basking in the actress’ beauty after she blessed their timelines with a nine-photo upload.

In the Instagram post, Ross is seen wearing a form-fitting long-sleeved yellow dress donned with high-heeled pumps as she posed for the camera. The 49-year-old’s posture consisted of a combination of standing and sitting positions in what appears to be a trailer.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ yellow ensemble left fans marveling over the star’s beauty. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

As for hair and makeup, Ross, who had a full face, kept it relatively simple by adding yellow eyeshadow and a nude lip. The “black-ish” star topped off the entire look with her massive natural tresses. In addition to the post, Ross explained in her caption why she decided to bombard her followers with a stream of photos. She wrote, “Couldn’t choose.”

When fans began to view Ross’ upload, many responded to the star’s caption about not knowing which image to post, while others complimented her look.

“Love every single one.”

“Why choose when they’re all fabulous tho.”

“They all look great.”

“That color on youuuu.”

“A ray of sunshine in my life.”

Tracee Ellis Ross Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

Among the praise, some individuals mentioned Ross’ hair. One wrote, along with heart eye emojis, “Oh this hair.” Another said, “I love your beautiful hair.” A third Instagram user stated, “Girrl I love the hair and shoes.”

Ross has been transparent about her relationship with her natural hair in the past. In a 2020 Instagram post titled “A Tale of Textures,” the “Girlfriends” star disclosed the struggles she faced growing up with naturally curly hair.

She said, “My hair has played many a role throughout my life. When I was a teen, I didn’t understand it so I tried everything under the sun to make it do what I thought it should. The results were not great. Namely, it was fried. But, once I began listening to my hair and started figuring out what it liked, my true curl pattern emerged. By the time I made it onto Girlfriends my hair was healthy and POPPIN. But as I have grown and matured my texture has evolved.”

Ross also shared how her natural locks have changed as she has gotten older. “My hair is now turning grey (evidence of my life and my years). And while the grey has changed my texture and the dye I use to cover it has loosened my pattern, I finally know my hair inside and out. I know what she likes, what she doesn’t like, and how she’ll react in any given situation. Basically we’re like this (fingers crossed emoji) now!”

She wrapped up the upload by informing her followers of the importance of self-love. “And while I’m not ready to embrace the grey just yet, I’m sure that will be exciting when I do! I’ve always said that my journey to self acceptance can be chronicled through my journey with my hair. Taking the time to accept, understand and love my hair mirrors the relationship I have with myself. I have grown to love and appreciate my hair in all of its seasons. Because hair love IS self love.”

