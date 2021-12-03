‘Now That’s a Double Take’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Behind-the-Scenes Clip from Photo Shoot Left Fans Fawning Over Her Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ beauty became a topic of conversation on Dec. 2 after sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her Elle Magazine Mexico cover shoot.

The 49-year-old, who was on the December edition of the publication, is seen wearing a bejeweled Miu Miu bodysuit, donned with Tiffany & Co. jewelry accessories, black Wolford stockings and Paris Texas thigh-high boots.

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans with a behind-the-scenes look at her Elle Magazine Mexico shoot. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

Ross uploaded a video clip and three photos in the Instagram post, including an image from the magazine spread. In the recording, the “black-ish” star is seen flaunting her million-dollar smile as the track “Juicy” by VEDO featuring Ari Lennox blared in the background. Ross topped off the behind-the-scenes post with pictures that showcased the actress doing various poses with her arms as she sat on a stool.

In addition to the upload, Ross shared the caption, “SPARKLES & JOY // @elle_mexico.” As fans viewed the star’s post, many of them marveled over how beautiful she looked at the shoot.

“You are a vision!!!”

“Does Tracee knows how much she Wows us.”

Tracee Ellis Ross Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

“Can we stop playing and vote her as the Most Beautiful Female already.”

“Now that’s a double take. Beautiful, Yes you are a smash hit.”

Among the “beautiful” remarks, other people shared how Ross’ aura from the shoot displayed how she was living her best life. One wrote, “If aging gracefully and owning life was a person.” Another said, “Living your best life! Go, go, gooooo!”

An Instagram user claimed that the “Girlfriends” was the epitome of living “freely.” That person wrote, “You are the epitome of living fearlessly and freely. Keep living your best life, girl.” This isn’t the first time Ross captured fans’ attention on social media by just being herself. Over the years, the star has generated about 10.5 million followers from sharing details of her life, ranging from fashion shoots to vacation uploads.

Last month, Ross disclosed how she felt regarding her social media fame during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. She told the publication, “For me, it is genuinely a sharing. I don’t manipulate things for the internet. I’ve always been this person. I used to drive my sister nuts because I was always doing my little photo shoots.”

