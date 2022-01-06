‘Yall Too Much’: Jill Scott Responds to Social Media Sex Tape Rumors, Encourages Thirsty Fans to Do This Instead Her Work Instead

Jill Scott became the target of a random, yet surprisingly sexy Internet rumor that was so absurd that she took to social media to address it directly.

The soul singer became a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 4, after talk of a leaked sex tape began to spread across the social media platform. Although the exact source of the online gossip remains unknown, it didn’t stop the conversation and the search for the mythical video from spreading like wildfire.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 09: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage at 2017 ONE Music Fest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

Scott has been known to display her sexier side throughout her career, in addition to sultry lyrics in many of her songs; the singer also had a viral video moment in 2018 that showed her mimicking a sex act during a performance. Those who were hoping to get a glimpse of more from the singer based on the rumors were quickly given a reality check, however.

The conversation volume apparently became too much for the “A Long Walk” singer to ignore because less than 24 hours after the rumors made their way back to the vocalist, she reminded fans to keep the same energy for her upcoming projects that they did for her non-existent nudie film. “Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate,” she tweeted.

Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate pic.twitter.com/9uGO2PFhtK — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) January 5, 2022

Although the singer behind such hits as “The Way” and “Long Walk” quickly shut the rumor mill down, fans had fun with the thought of a Jill Scott sex tape and the search for it brought plenty of social media users joy.

“Jill Scott sex tape? Somebody link me please”

Jill Scott sex tape? Somebody link me please — Dominique♍️ (@DomaLatrice) January 4, 2022

“Me looking for Jill Scott sex tape [laughing with tears emoji] [laughing with tears emoji]”

Me looking for Jill Scott sex tape 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2jLxnMVQeG — I'm Broke Baby (@The__Big_Homie) January 4, 2022

“To all the n****s gatekeeping that Jill Scott link:”

To all the niggas gatekeeping that Jill Scott link: pic.twitter.com/SViBQ02clu — 😮‍💨 (@Quadre) January 5, 2022

“What’s this bout Jill Scott? And most importantly where [thinking face emoji]”

What’s this bout Jill Scott? And most importantly where🤔 pic.twitter.com/XT9HBEp1LT — Tk the anti-villain. (10-1)🇿🇼 (@iamTkxy) January 4, 2022

This isn’t the first time the triple Grammy Award-winning artist has set internet chatter straight either. Following the backlash she faced because of her viral performance video, Scott explained that everything she does while on stage, no matter how suggestive, is for a reason. “It’s for different purposes each time,” she said during an appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

“That time was about the things you want to do but you have to save them for the right person. Not everyone can get your A game, you know?”

