‘I Was Blessed to Have a Village’: Jill Scott Explains Why She Never Considered Herself a Single Mother

Jill Scott is relatively private when it comes to talking about her personal life, especially her son, Jett Hamilton Roberts, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé John “Lil’ John” Roberts. However, the Philadelphia songstress and actress isn’t shy to admit that she doesn’t consider herself a single mother despite her being a single woman.

During a recent appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” the singer behind the hit “Golden” spoke candidly about some of the changes going on in her life, including moving to Tennessee and revealing why she doesn’t label herself a single mother.

“I never really considered myself a single parent because I was blessed to have a village of family and friends who love us and assist in every way to help him become a really kind person and a genuine person,” Scott explained.

The “Why Did I Get Married” star said that her son has male figures in his life who teach him certain things like “how to fight” and “they remind him of what manners are supposed to be.” She continued, “They remind him to take out the trash and celebrate him for doing these things. What I don’t want is to end up with somebody 40 years old living in my basement, you understand?”

In the past, Scott has shared some details surrounding her co-parenting relationship with Roberts. The pair called off their engagement just two months after welcoming their son in 2009. “We definitely love our son, and we are co-parenting and working on being friends. It is what it is,” Scott told Essence at the time. “I have a lot of support, so I want for nothing as far as that’s concerned. I know some might criticize me or the fact that my son is being raised in a single-parent home, but I wasn’t raised in a two-parent home, and I had a good relationship with my dad. I have hopes for him, and I’m sure his father will do his part as well.”

Aside from surrounding her son with positive people, Scott also wanted to be in an environment that provided her and her family with similar elements. After visiting Nashville to work on a record with a friend, Scott said she liked the vibe so much that she moved from L.A. to the Southern city; the singer also noted she wanted lower taxes.

“I got good vibes from Nashville, and I love the manners,” the actress explained. “We have Southern manners, ‘yes, ma’am,’ ‘no ma’am,’ ‘thank you,’ ‘no, thank you.’ I wanted my child to be raised around those kinds of manners… It’s very much like Philadelphia. Philly has great musicians, great singers. And there are places where, when I was growing up, there were a lot of places to play. In Nashville, you’ve got singers and musicians on every corner, depending on the day, well before COVID, but you know, we had a lot of musicians everywhere. I like that energy is a constant thing of inspiration.”

Check out the Tamron Hall interview with Jill Scott below.