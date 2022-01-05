‘I’m a Actor Now’: Soulja Boy Rings In New Year by Ending His Rap Beefs and Switching Careers

Soulja Boy is committed to making the best out of his 2022 and that means welcoming the new year by leaving any old beef in 2021 while also getting ready to start a new career journey.

The “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper went on his fair share of rants throughout 2021, but seems to be approaching the new year with a more optimistic view on life based on a recent Instagram Live video. In the clip, he teased the premiere of his upcoming Revolt TV series “Being Draco” and shouted out Revolt boss Diddy for his involvement.

Soulja Boy is starting 2022 with a clean slate. Photo Credit: @souljaboy/Instagram

“2022, my new TV show coming out January 21st [with] Revolt TV, shout-out to P. Diddy,” he said in the video. “‘Being Draco,’ new TV show January 21st!”

Soulja Boy previously hinted at the show being in the works in October, although few details have been released about the project outside of what he’s shared. “Big shout-out to P. Diddy, big shout-out to REVOLT. I got a new TV show coming out on REVOLT TV,” he said, according to Revolt. “Shout-out to Puff Daddy, y’all know what the f–k going on. My new TV show is coming soon and it’s going viral, no cap.”

The 31-year-old artist called out everyone from Kanye West to Drake to the organizers of The Millennium Tour to gaming company Atari over the course of last year, but declared that he’s moving on from his conflicts and focusing on his new career path: acting.

Soulja Boy declares that he’s “a actor now.” Photo Credit: @akademiks/Instagram

“2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying?” he continued on Instagram. “I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin’. All I’m doing is TV shows and movies. I’m a actor now.”

Soulja Boy’s current acting roles include mainly music video credits, but he also appeared in a 2009 episode of “The Game” and the 2013 film “Officer Down.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Soulja Still Tryna Go Viral’: Soulja Boy Rehashes Kanye West Beef Despite Their Differences Being Settled, Fans Get Distracted By His ‘Theatrics’

NFT Hype Sparks a Rush by Finance Pros to Mimic Hot Market

Rich Paul And New Balance Collaborate On New 550 Shoe And Apparel Collection | KLUTCH CEO Says Partnership Is Intended To “Empower” Youth