‘I Mean Bow Wow Is the Reason You Popping Too Tho’: Soulja Boy Calls Out Drake After Rapper Thanks Bow Wow for Inspiring Him, Fans Say Let It Go

Drake may have called an end to his feud with Soulja Boy back in 2019, but in 2021, it seems as though the “Crank That” rapper isn’t ready to call a truce just yet.

Following Drake‘s historic Billboard achievement earlier this week when his EP “Scary Hours 2” held the top three consecutive spots on the Hot 100 chart, the “God’s Plan” rapper took the time out to give fellow rapper Bow Wow his flowers. Drake expressed that had it not been for Wizzle, as he refers to the rapper, “there wouldn’t be no me.”

Soulja didn’t take the gesture too well and later hopped on Twitter to air out his grievances. “That n-gga drake is hilarious,” he wrote. He added, “Dude stole my whole bar then thanked bow wow 🤣.”

The Florida native refers to their past quarrel in which he accused the Canadian emcee of stealing his musical flow and his rap lyrics for his single “Miss Me,” off his debut album “Thank Me Later.” The entire ordeal resulted in a knee-slapping interview with 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” and a viral meme. Soulja Boy told hosts DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee at the time that he taught Drake everything he knew.

“He copied my whole f—ing flow, word for word, bar for bar. Don’t act like I didn’t make Drake. Don’t do that,” he expressed. Soulja Boy also expressed his frustrations that the Grammy winner didn’t invite him on tour to perform their 2013 song “We Made It,” nor did they ever shoot a visual for the single.

Still, Drake admitted in a DM he sent to the rapper on Instagram that he wasn’t aware that Soulja Boy wanted to do a video for the song and would’ve gladly done it. Since then, things have seem to be water under the bridge —until now, that is.

Critics on Twitter advised Soulja Boy to move on, including one user who wrote, “I mean bow wow is the reason you popping too tho.”

Another commented, “It was like 12 wordssss and 10 years ago plz get over it 😫😫.”

Meanwhile, others tried to reason with the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone,” rapper, including one person who stated, “But he never said he wasn’t influenced by you.” He added, “He would def say the same to you bro if it was live in person. You showed rappers how to live off the internet. You got the formula!”

“He payed homage and told everybody he got it from you 🤦🏽‍♂️what more you want 😂,” wrote another.

No word on whether Drake will address this conversation, but it seems less than likely.