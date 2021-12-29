‘God Told Me That Eric Was My Husband’: Sierra Gates Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Eric Whitehead One Year After Calling Off Her Relationship with BK Brasco, Fans Send Well Wishes 

Sierra Gates and Eric Whitehead shocked the social media world on Dec. 25 after announcing their engagement. Days following that joyous occasion, the couple, who have been dating for a year, released a statement to Atlanta Black Star.

Gates’ recent engagement also comes one year after the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star ended her relationship with Romel “BK Brasco” Cummings. The Instagram post, which consists of various clips during the proposal, showcased Gates sitting on the floor and Whitehead on one knee asking for her hand in marriage.

Sierra Gates and Erick Whitehead. Photo Credit: @tommy.4k

Although Whitehead’s comment couldn’t be clearly heard, Gates uttered the words “Oh my God, Eric,” as her close circle cheered in the background. In addition to the proposal video, Gates gave fans a view of her massive rock while also expressing how much she loved Whitehead in her caption.

The 32-year-old wrote, “I said YES omg @e_whitehead365 I love you I love you I love you Omgggg God is So Amazing! It’s been 1 whole year and God knew What he was doing! @e_whitehead365 you was made for me @[email protected]_thejeweler y’all tricked me, thank you!”

As fans began to view her upload, many sent well wishes to the reality star and her new fiancé.

“Omg….Congratulations baby I’m so happy for you guys…”

“Wow you deserve it especially after the devil tried to steal your joy and look at GOD with the upgrades.”

Sierra Gates. (Photo: @sierra_glamshop_/Instagram)

“It’s beautiful!! Congratulations to you both!”

“Yassss Blessings To Y’all Union.”

“Yesssss Issa wife congrats baby you def deserve it.”

Days following the proposal on Dec. 28, the couple shared their excitement regarding their recent engagement in respective statements sent to the publication. Gates wrote: “God told me that Eric was my husband, and God doesn’t lie! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life making memories with my other half!”

As Whitehead said, “Behind every great man is a great woman, and sometimes the strongest person on your team is the woman you choose to be with!”

This would be Gates’ second marriage. The star was previously married to Rod “Shooter” Gates for several years and ended things after he allegedly had an affair with her assistant. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018.

At the same time, Gates began dating Romel “BK Brasco” Cummings during season 7 of “LHH: ATL,” which began airing in 2018. Gates and Cummings got engaged last year on Dec. 5, 2020, during the grand opening of his boutique Band of Brothers. The pair called off the engagement a week later.

According to reports, an alleged source close to Cummings and Gates claimed that the relationship went south after Cummings’ child’s mother attended the exes engagement party despite not having a great relationship with Gates.

The same source told The Shade Room that Cummings tried to smooth things over by reportedly asking the mother of his child to leave. It later allegedly came out that Cummings lied about the request, and Gates ultimately ended the engagement.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘I Stepped Out on Faith’: ‘LHHATL’ Star Sierra Gates Opens Up About Becoming a Mother at 15 and Launching a Successful Career In the Beauty Industry

Dr. Dre Reportedly Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife $100 Million In Divorce Settlement

‘So He Can Be Closer to His Kids’: Kanye West Sparks Online Debate After He Reportedly Purchases Home Across the Street from Kim Kardashian