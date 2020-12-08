‘What About Now?’: ‘LHHATL’ Star Sierra Gates Shows off Engagement Ring, Answers Critics Who Doubted Her Relationship with BK Brasco

VH1 “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Sierra Gates and fashion connoisseur Romel “BK Brasco” Cummings are engaged and causing a frenzy on the internet.



Brasco popped the question on Saturday, Dec. 5, during the grand opening of his new boutique, Band of Brothers, in the upscale Buckhead district of Atlanta.

Sierra Gates shows off her engagement ring for BK Brasco. Photo: Atlanta Black Star.

“I’m so happy. Romel came a long way,” Gates told Atlanta Black Star that day. “A lot of people had their opinions about our relationships. What he was, what he is not, but I just want to say what about now?”

“I’m just walking on water,” said Brasco about the engagement.

Many reality stars stopped by to congratulate Brasco on his opening and the couple on their new journey. Among those in the star-studded crowd were Mimi Faust, WNBA star TY Young, newlyweds Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena, Yandy Smith-Harris and husband Mendeecees Harris, and more.

“LHHATL” star Sierra Gates shows off her engagement ring. (Photo: Atlanta Black Star)

Smith says she wasn’t surprised by the announcement.“A little birdie told me what was going to happen today. So, I knew before her,” said Smith. “I was like, let me make sure I get here so I can support this very special, monumental time for her. A day that she will never forget.”

Gates’ mother, Kimberly Thomas, also had a few words for her future son-in-law. “It was a hard time coming but it’s OK now,” said Thomas.

Brasco said the decision to get hitched was just about “growing up, honestly.”

The Glam Shop owner said no one thought they would last due to all the cheating allegations about Brasco during season 7 of the show. But Gates says, like any great couple, they pulled through.

“We have always been, the world knows, best friends. So, I think in a relationship, you have to have a friendship first and that’s what I think our foundation is built on and that’s how we are able to stand so stern and close today,” said Gates.

This would be Gates’ second marriage. She was married to and has two children by ex-husband Shooter Gates, who also was part of the VH1 franchise. She says although that marriage didn’t work out, there are no hard feelings. “We are all a family. I guess Shooter is running late, because he is supposed to be here tonight,” shared Gates.

Brasco says opening up a physical location was a dream come true. “This was just a vision. I never thought I’d have a clothing store, real talk,” said Brasco. “About three years ago, I entertained the idea of it, but I thought this would be a Leonardo-Romel clothing store but now it’s Band of Brothers.”

BET reality star Santos Garcia of “Hustle in Brooklyn” also stopped by to congratulate the New York native. “I came here to support my brother. My brother is from Brooklyn Brownsville, and we are from the same ’hood. It’s only right that I come out here and support my brother. And be here to show love,” said Garcia.

Band of Brothers started off as an exclusive line of belts and jackets and has expanded to a boutique. “I carry the brands I use to rap about, that you used to see at 5th Ave, so that’s amazing to me,” said Brasco.

The store will carry an assortment of exclusive footwear and luxury brands, ranging from Dior, Chrome Hearts, and Balenciaga, along with avant-garde apparel curated in-house.

“I just want it to fly for Atlanta,” said Brasco.