‘Riri Ain’t Messing with You’: Draya Michele Wants Savage X Fenty Deal Back After Being Dropped for Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Joke

Draya Michele is relying on the power of positive thinking to get back into the good graces of Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty brand.

The reality TV star was a celebrity brand ambassador for Rihanna’s intimate apparel line, but was quickly released from her contract in late 2020 after making an off-color joke about Tory Lanez’s alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion during an interview.

Draya Michele is missing one of the bags she fumbled. Photo Credit: @drayamichele/Instagram

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” she told the hosts of the “Wine and Weed” podcast. “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly responded to Draya’s comment tweeting, “Dumb b-tch that s–t ain’t f–king funny. Who tf jokes about getting shot by a n—a.” As a survivor of domestic violence, Rihanna wasted no time severing her ties with Draya after word of the interview spread.

One year later, it appears as if the Mint Swim creator is doing some reflecting as she prepares to head into the new year and shared hopes that her relationship with the brand can be mended in 2022.

“I would like my Savage X Fenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking,” she shared in an Instagram Story along with one of her prior Savage spreads.

The “Doses of Draya” star also admitted that she played herself and elaborated about learning from her mistakes in a comment she left on The Shade Room. “The thing about it is I’m human and I make mistakes but the only difference between me and everyone else is my mistakes were made in front of the world as well as my consequences,” she wrote.

Draya Michele shares a 2022 wish. Photo Credit: @drayamichele/Instagram

“I definitely learned a lot from this experience and I was adamant about making sure my apology was as loud as a harmful comment,” she continued. “I played myself, made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized All in front of all of y’all. That’s growth. Bouncing back.”

Fans thought that although she claims to have learned her lesson, the Savage ship has sailed and isn’t coming back.

“RiRi ain’t messing with you shawty. Let that go sweets”

“Guess she shot her own self in the foot with that one.. 🙂”

“On behalf of the Navy, respectfully no 😂”

“When you realized you fumbled one of your biggest bags, I’d be on my hands and knees too lmao”

Draya’s Savage X Fenty drama played out for fans on the premiere episode of her show “Doses of Draya” when they got to see the star’s shocked reaction after a Savage representative informed her that they were “effective immediately terminating [Michele’s] contract.”

“If you hadn’t apologized or you are sitting her saying ‘It’s just a joke,’ then, yes, we would have problems, but I know that you get it,” the Savage X Fenty representative told her. “So we just have to move on, but that is going to be the consequence of this one.”

