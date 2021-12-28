‘Does Anyone Know How to Make That Happen?’: Tiffany Haddish Lists Things She Wants From Her Next Boyfriend Following Her Breakup with Common

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is talking about the type of man that she is looking for in her next relationship. The “Like A Boss” star says that she wants a man that will make her feel safe.

Weeks after her break up with the award-winning rapper Common was made public, Haddish took to social media to list what her perfect love must have for them to be gold.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tiffany Haddish attends The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She tweeted “I want a man in my life I can share my success with, my joy, my body and all while I feel safe with him, and he feels the same with me. Does anyone know how to make that happen?”

I want a man in my life I can share my success with, my joy, my body and all while I feel safe with him, and he feels the same with me. Does anyone know how to make that happen? — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) December 24, 2021

On Instagram, she mentioned another thing that is now a must with whomever she chooses to couple. That person must make her laugh during sex. In a post of a meme that said, “If you don’t laugh during sex at least once, you’re having sex with the wrong person,” she captioned.

She wrote, “I can think of a few times I didn’t laugh. But that was so many years ago.”

“I wonder who is going to make me laugh now,” she continued, adding, “ #SHEREADY to get Tickled from the inside.”

@tiffanyhaddish/ Instagram

Right before Christmas, in an interview on Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee,” she told the host that she said she was “fine” about the break-up.

“I miss him from time to time, but that’s with any relationship, intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I’m fine with it,” she confessed.

She also added, “He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

Haddish also expressed that she is “very disappointed” that “The Light” love spoke publicly about the dissolution of their relationship.

