‘That’s Chris But Darker’: Fans Are Shocked Over Photo of Chris Brown’s Daughter and Father Together

Chris Brown’s genes from his paternal side of the family are strong.

The singer’s father, Clinton Brown Sr., was photographed holding his granddaughter, Royalty Brown, who is also Chris’ oldest child. It’s not often that the world gets to see or hear from Clinton, but in the rare occasion that they do the fans cannot help but discuss the similarities between his and his son’s appearances.

Chris Brown’s father and his daughter Royalty Brown. (@mombreezyofficial/Instagram)

After the photo was shared by Chris’ mother, Joyce Hawkins, fans went in with their comments about the “Look At Me Now” singer’s resemblance to his father. One person said, “That’s Chris but darker, he looks great,” and another wrote, “She looks like him.”

Someone else chimed in writing, “I always thought he look just like his mama, but he has his daddy features down to the teeth, wow.”

Under the sweet photo, Hawkins wrote, “ROYALTY AND PAPA!!!” It’s not clear whose house they were at, but the picture was photographed in the kitchen with the two both wearing smiles.

Chris Brown and daughter Royalty. Photo: @chrisbrownofficial/ Instagram

Clinton and Hawkins were together when they welcomed Chris into the world. However, the two separated when Chris was 6 years old. However, according to a 2013 NY Daily News article Clinton “remains a big presence in Brown’s life.”

Chris’ second child is a son named Aeko Catori Brown, whom he welcomed with his girlfriend at the time Ammika Harris in 2019. It’s not fully clear when and if Chris and Harris broke up, and lines are even more blurred after recent reports declared another woman that Chris was previously linked to is now pregnant.

Her name is Diamond Brown, and she’s an Instagram model who has shared several pictures on Instagram of her beautiful rounded belly. She hasn’t said who the father of her child is as yet, but many reports speculate that it’s Chris’.

