Gregg Leakes, Husband of Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Nene Leakes, Dead at 66 After Lengthy Colon Cancer Battle

Gregg Leakes, real estate investor and husband of former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes, has died at the age of 66 after a years-long battle with colon cancer.

The reality TV husband, who regularly appeared on the Bravo series over the course of its 13-year run, passed away after being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. The family revealed Gregg’s diagnosis to the public in 2018, and by May 2019, Leakes celebrated being cancer-free following his chemotherapy treatments. Things took a turn for the worse this summer in June, however, when Nene confirmed his cancer had returned. On Wednesday, Sept. 1, his battle came to an end.

Nene and Gregg Leakes. (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

“Today, the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” the couple’s rep said in a press release.

Fans were deeply saddened by the news and have already started their outpouring of condolences and prayers for the family.

“So sad for her. You can tell she really loved that man.🙏🏿”

“It’s been a decade I watched them on the show . My hearts broken 😞 Greg was genuine , a hard worker and a lover to her . I’m so sorry Nene . I don’t know you but I love you and your son and family , pain won’t heal but may time uplift your family and may his soul be in gods kingdom”

“I love how he loved her ❤️ so sad 😢”

The reality star and businesswoman shocked her Linnethia Lounge attendees on Aug. 28, letting them know that Gregg was “transitioning to the other side,” in response to guests who called her “rude.”

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now,” she continued. “We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘happy birthday,’ OK?”

Nene’s message to fans shortly before Gregg’s death. @neneleakes/Instagram

Gregg and Nene’s son Brentt shared a message to followers just a day before his dad’s passing, encouraging them to not take the time they have with loved ones for granted. “Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “Time is so … valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people.”

Nene and Gregg first married in 1997, then divorced in 2011, and were remarried in 2013 in a ceremony that aired on Bravo, “I Dream of Nene: The Wedding.” Along with Nene and their son Brentt, Gregg is survived by six children: Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton, Katrina, and stepson Bryson.