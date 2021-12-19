‘If She’s Happy, Good for Her’: Nene Leakes Is Reportedly Dating Businessman Nyonisela Sioh, Three Months After Her Husband Gregg Passed Away from Cancer

Nene Leakes is dating again following the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes. The former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star is reportedly boo’d up with businessman Nyonisela Sioh, and celebrated her 54th birthday with him at her cocktail club, The Linnethia Lounge, on Dec. 14.

Nyonisela Sioh (L) and Nene Leakes (R) celebrate her 54th birthday at The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, on Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo: @neneleakes/ Instagram)

Leakes’ birthday bash was reportedly a surprise set up by her son, Brentt Leakes, and was attended by former RHOA co-star Porsha Williams and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia.

Nyonisela Sioh is from Liberia and owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, North Carolina. The couple was reportedly set up by former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey‘s ex-husband, Peter Thomas.

Leakes posted pictures of the surprise birthday bash on Instagram, including a picture with her son.

“SWIPE: This year i didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way!” wrote Leakes. “I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way! My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt. Not to mention, this is the 3rd gathering I’ve had this week [exasperated smiley face emoji]. I love all of y’all for loving me and making sure am good during this time [heart emoji]. The rest of the pics will be in my story! ENJOY.”

Nene Leakes (L) poses with her son, Brentt Leakes, (R) at her surprise birthday party organized by Brentt on Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo: @neneleakes/ Instagram)

Nene and Gregg Leakes were married for more than 20 years before his death from colon cancer on Sept. 1, 2021. She shared his final words to her in an interview published Sept. 28 in People magazine. “I’m not going to leave you,” he said. “God is going to bless you.” He also reportedly told her to move on with her life.

While some Instagram fans chose to focus on the timing of her new relationship, others were happy for Nene.

“Live ur life nene [clapping emoji],” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “If she’s happy, good for her.”

“Let her life. Nobody wanna be crying everyday,” wrote another fan.

Leakes’ birthday celebration reportedly included a serenade from saxophonist Richard Shaw Jr. and a two-tiered sparkling birthday cake. Brentt also paid tribute to his mom on her birthday, Dec. 13.

“Happy 25th Birthday To My Mommy!” he wrote. “We Been Through A lot This Year, But Today We Will Be Problem Free! I Love You Shawty!♥️♥️.”

More news from our partners:

Nene Leakes Shares Late Husband Gregg Leakes’ Final Words to Her

“Death Appears To Be Part Of A Disturbing Trend” | Ex-NFL Player Glenn Foster Choked Before Dying In An Alabama Sheriff’s Department Custody

Should You ‘Buy the Dip’ With Bitcoin and Stocks Drop?