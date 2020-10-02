‘Why He Tag Andy?’: Peter Thomas Throws Shade at Andy Cohen After Celebrating His 60th Birthday With ‘Sister’ Nene Leakes

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Nene Leakes and Peter Thomas added fuel to the Andy Cohen fire after Thomas posted a video of himself and Nene together on Wednesday celebrating his 60th birthday and showing support to his pal following her fallout with the “Housewives” executive producer.

The pair were seen arm-in-arm and holding a drink in the video. Nene is captured on film giving her friend a shoutout, “Happy birthday Peter, sexist, 60 b—h, with his sister b—h.”

Peter Thomas and Nene Leakes. (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

In the Sept. 30 upload, Thomas captioned his video, “Turn up like a MF with my sister @neneleakes@baronemiamibeach for my birthday, I am 60 today, ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️y’all’s NeNe always support me, loyalty is everything. @bravoandy,” Thomas, who was married to “RHOA” star Cynthia Bailey from 2010 to 2017, threw shade at Cohen by tagging him. The shot comes after Cohen’s recent comments during a “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” interview with Wendy Williams on Sept. 27. Fans went wild over the new video and brought up past experiences between the two.

One fan said, “All I can think about is ‘I have NEVA flirted with Pe-ter!’ 😂😂.”

“Stay outta women buiznesssss😭.p,” a second fan wrote.

A third fan commented, “Lmao Peter is so petty. Why he tag Andy lmao😂🦋.”

“Remember Kenya said Nene flirts w/ Peter? And Nene high key snapped? Welp 🤷🏽‍♀️,” a forth fan replied.

A fifth fan said, “Still can’t get over her calling him Patricia even though it was so long ago lol.”

Peter Thomas, Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes hanging out. (Photo: @peterthomasrhoa/Instagram)

The incidents that fans were referring to happened when Peter, Nene, and the rest of the gang went on a trip to Mexico in 2014. Things started going south after “RHOA” star Kenya Moore decided to recreate Nene’s pajama party that led to an all-out brawl following a disagreement over expenses.

The first incident occurred after Nene was asked to “name something that annoys you about another couple in the room.” Nene said she didn’t like ignorance, referring to Porsha Williams’ comment on older men not having much of a sex drive. When Peter offered his two cents, the former reality star felt it was unnecessary and had this to say: “Peter is always in the women business. Are you Peter or are you Patricia, because we need to figure this out.”

The last incident occurred in 2015 when Kenya accused Nene of flirting with Peter after the model was called out for flirting with former “RHOA” star Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida during the season 5 trip to Mexico. Kenya said, “Everyone flirts. Nene flirts with Peter!” The “RHOA” OG quickly shut that down, saying, “Girl, I have never flirted with Peter. Don’t go there. Me, Peter, Cynthia, and Gregg were friends.”

Since Peter’s divorce from Bailey back in 2017 and his departure from the show, he and Nene have been on friendlier terms. Back in March 2019, Nene showed love to her friend during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” following the news that he had been arrested in Miami for a fugitive warrant from Lousiana for writing bad checks.