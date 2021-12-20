‘Back Up Off My Uterus’: Keshia Knight Pulliam Responds To People Saying She’s Pregnant

Keshia Knight Pulliam is annoyed with the fans who keep asking her if she is expecting.

The actress shared a video on Friday, Dec. 17, telling her followers about her work life and how after a long day of meetings she and her peers decided to make a TikTok.

Keshia Knight Pulliam (Photo: @keshiaknightpulliam/Instagram)

“It’s crazy how this fun, exciting moment, everyone’s like ‘Are you pregnant? Are you pregnant?’ And I was like ‘First of all … back up off my uterus. And it’s crazy because no one knows I’m going through this,” she said before the video cut her off and ended.

While she did not explain what it was that she was going through exactly, she continued in the caption writing, “You never know what someone is going through. I’m grateful to do what I love. However, living life under a microscope can be hard, especially when going through IVF, miscarriage or if you are having difficulty conceiving.”

Since getting remarried to her husband, actor Brad James, many are itching to know if the two have been trying to have their own little one together. Currently, Pulliam has one daughter, Ella Grace Hartwell, with ex-husband Edgerton Harwell, and while she seems to have the intention to try for another baby in the future, she asks that followers and fans be more respectful and sensitive to women when it comes to pregnancy.

“I am so excited to be a mother again. However, when that time comes, please give me & ALL women the space to share or not share our journey when we are ready….” She also explained in the caption that this video is “A little behind the scenes clip of my personal footage while filming @eggsovereasyfilm.” “Eggs Over Easy” is a documentary that explores the struggles of infertility with women.

In a Dec. 15, promo clip of the documentary, Pulliam explains how she first came on to the documentary as the narrator but did not expect to later become a part of the cast. She talked about her decision to freeze her eggs after “things kind of took a left turn” in her life regarding her sudden divorce with her ex-husband.

“Eggs Over Easy” will also star actress and “Rise Up” singer Andra Day and will have Pulliam on board as executive producer as well.

It premieres on OWN on Jan. 4, 2022.

