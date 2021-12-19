‘But Are You Bigger Than Russell Wilson In Your Son’s Life, TUH’: Future Gets Clowned By Fans After Making Claims That He’s ‘Bigger’ Than Jay-Z In the Streets

Future was feeling himself on Friday night.

The rapper took to Twitter making a few hefty disputable claims. He used the social media platform to do what many rappers do in their music, which is brag about how successful they are as an artist. While there is nothing disreputable about that, what made some of his followers do a double-take is when he decided to compare to his success in the streets to that of Jay Z.

Writing three different tweets, he first wrote, “I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh.” Then continued on with his next tweet saying, “Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh.” In the final tweet, he kicked his gloating spree up a notch by mentioning the New York rapper.

He said, “In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy.” The tweets left many fans bewildered and even had several of them defending Jay-Z. One person said, “Lol Jigga can do all 3 things he mentioned.”

Several people clowned him for his spelling, pointing out that he used the word “want” when what he really meant to say was “won’t.” Someone mentioned this writing, “He can do all that but he can’t figure out when to use ‘want’ vs. ‘won’t .’”

Others brought up Future’s famous past relationship with singer Ciara. The two were together, got engaged, and even had a son, Future Jr. together. But shortly after he was born the two called off the engagement and broke up. Ciara is now married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and together they had two children.

When Wilson first courted Ciara he stepped up to the plate to be a father figure for her son Future. This was a move that was celebrated by some but criticized by many, including Future himself.

Bringing up the relationship, a commenter rhetorically asked, “But are you bigger than Russell Wilson in your sons life, TUH?” Someone else took it a step further wrote, “He clearly still bothered by Jay-Z “playing football with ya son lyric lol.”

The person is referring to the “Kill Jay-Z” lyric on his 4:44 album where he rapped, “I don’t even know what you woulda done / In the future other niggas playin’ football with your son.” Many listeners interpreted this as a jab at Future. Future later claimed in an interview that Jay-Z told him “I didn’t mean it like that.”

