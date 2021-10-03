‘Rudy Found Her Bud’: Keisha Knight Pulliam Announces She Recently Got Married, On-Screen Brother Malcolm Jamal Warner and More Attend

Keshia Knight Pulliam shocked fans everywhere on Oct. 2 after announcing she recently got married to actor Brad James.

This news comes about nine months following James’ proposal to “The Cosby Show” actress. The couple met back in 2019 while on the set of “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.”

Keshia Knight Pulliam announced she got married to Brad James in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends in their home. @keishaknightpulliam/Instagram

Pulliam shared in a lengthy caption that the “whimsical” affair took place in the couple’s home last week rather than the destination wedding they were originally planning. She wrote: “Last week my life forever changed… I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!! It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!”

The 42-year-old added that she will later disclose details regarding the change. She did, however, inform her followers that despite the chaos, “God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”

Pulliam wrapped up the post by saying how the pandemic taught the couple to live in the moment, and she also thanked everyone that joined them for the special occasion.

“Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest “present” that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love ❤️ #TheJamesBond.”

One of the guests who attended the wedding was her on-screen brother Malcolm Jamal Warner from “The Cosby Show.” Warner jokingly referred to the nuptials as a “bomb ass” reunion party as he congratulated Pulliam on her “beautiful next chapter” with James.

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s older on-screen brother Malcolm Jamal Warner was one of the attendees at her “magical” wedding. @keishaknightpulliam/Instagram

“Oh right, there WAS a wedding involved. It wasn’t just a bomb ass family/friends reunion party. It was beautiful, magical, and just the way it was supposed to be. You know I’m very proud of you and love your journey. @mrbradjames is a good dude. Y’all both did good… I love you, sis! Here’s to a beautiful next chapter of your lives!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Other celeb friends like Monyetta Shaw and The Cut Life founder Tahira Joy attended.

“Everything was so perfect just as you two are for each other! Love y’all @[email protected] ❤️❤️,” said Shaw.

“It was the most beautiful celebration and perfectly significant of who you are as a couple and family. Love y’all!!!! 💖💕,” said Joy.

When Pulliam’s announcement went viral, many people sent well-wishes to the actress while referencing her character name Rudy Huxtable from “The Cosby Show.” One user even stated she found her real-life Bud. Bud was Huxtable’s childhood friend in the series.

“Lil Rudy got married😢😍😍😍.”

“Rudy found her Bud.”

“Congratulations Rudy.”

“Damnnnn You know you old when Rudy gets married😂😂😂Congrats to them❤️❤️❤️.”

“Aww look at Rudy!! She definitely deserves this happiness 😍.”

Prior to James, Pulliam was previously married for two years to former NFL linebacker Ed Hartwell. The pair divorced in 2018 and share a 4-year-old daughter named Ella Grace Hartwell.