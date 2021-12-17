‘Things Kind of Took a Left Turn’: Keshia Knight Pulliam Explains What Led to Her Decision to Freeze Her Eggs

Keshia Knight Pulliam has several new things in store for her fans. Not only is she going to be the host of the “Married At First Sight: Afterparty” coming this January, but she is also executive producing and starring in OWN’s upcoming documentary “Eggs Over Easy.”

The project is a part of Oprah Winfrey’s health initiative called Own Your Health and will focus on the topic of infertility. As the host and a cast member, Pulliam discusses her own journey with deciding to freeze her eggs.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and her daughter Ella Hartwell (Photo: @keshiaknightpulliam/Instagram)

In a new clip, the mother of one said, “When this whole documentary started, I just came on to narrate. I never in a million years thought, I would also be active in front of the camera part of this documentary.” What prompted her decision was her biological clock, which, according to Healthline, “​​refers to the fact that it’s generally harder to get pregnant later in life.”

Pulliam said, “I decided to freeze my eggs because I’m 41. I know I want another baby but I also know the time isn’t now.” Pulliam, who is married to actor Brad James now, discussed giving birth to her daughter Ella Hartwell when she was married to NFL player Edgerton Hartwell. But the two went through a very public and messy divorce in 2016, which also involved infidelity on Hartwell’s behalf.

She said when she was married to Hartwell she didn’t think about her age playing a part in her having another child. Her initial thought, she said, was, “ ‘I have plenty of time. I’ll have another baby right after this.’ But with divorce and life, things kind of took a left turn.”

She continued, “Not to say it was wrong, but sometimes life throws you curveballs and you could have your perfect forever planned out but you have to embrace, because what I have learned is my Plan B has always been God’s Plan A.”

“Eggs Over Easy” premieres on OWN on Jan. 4, 2022.

