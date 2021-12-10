‘He Looks Happy’: Fans React To Dr. Dre Seemingly Celebrating His Divorce Being Final

Dr. Dre is living his best life after it was revealed that the 56-year-old is finally a single man.

The famed record producer celebrated finalizing his divorce with his friend Breyon Prescott, CEO of Chameleon Entertainment. Prescott shared a photo of Dr. Dre sitting in a chair with open arms and a large smile with the words “Divorced AF” spelled out through balloons in the back.

Dr. Dre celebrates his divorce being finalized. (Photo: @therealbreyonprescott/Instagram)

He wrote, “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats 🍾 Still Dre 🐐 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾,” in the caption. Although he did not make an official post about his new status, it’s safe to say the entrepreneur is more than likely happy after experiencing a long battle in court with his now former wife, Nicole Young.

Young initially filed divorce papers in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage, and the two have since been going back and forth over their prenuptial agreement as well as spousal support money Young felt she was owed. At one point, the 51-year-old was asking that her ex-husband pay her almost $2 million dollars in spousal support fees.

However, the court decided in June that the Beats by Dre inventor would pay nearly $300,000 monthly to Young. This adds up to about $3.5 million dollars a year. According to court documents, Dre will be expected to pay this amount “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party or until further order of the court.”

During the battle, Young also accused her now-ex-husband of physical abuse, a claim that a few of his past lovers have accused him of as well. In January, she stated that there were two times, in 2000 and 2001, where he “held a gun to my head.” She said in 1999 and 2000 he “​​punched me in the head/face,” and, in 2016, he “kicked down a door.”

Dre later fought Young’s claims in court, stating that they were “false allegations of domestic violence.” Additional details regarding a settlement between Dre and Young are unknown.

As for the seemingly celebratory social media post, fans reacted in the comments, writing, “He look happy af lmaoo,” “And she’s paid af,” and another said, “Even I’m relieved and it’s not even my problem.”

