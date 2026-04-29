‘She Kinda Looks Like His Ex’: 61-Year-Old Dr. Dre Spotted Holding Hands with 37-Year-Old — Dating Rumors Explode

It’s been four years since Death Row Records co-founder Dr. Dre went through a very messy divorce with his ex-wife, Nicole Young.

The two parted ways and divorced in 2021 after 24 years of marriage. To close the chapter, the billionaire agreed to pay his ex-wife $100 million in the settlement after more than a year of back and forth.

The divorce was tumultuous, as Young contested the prenup and made a series of wild accusations against the musician. The Beats By Dre founder denied her claims, and now, it seems that he has moved on with a much younger lady.

Dr. Dre steps out with a new woman following his messy divorce. (Photo credit: Mike Coppola / FilmMagic)

Dr. Dre’s Health Scare: The Major Symptom He Ignored Amid Nasty Divorce That Led to Brain Aneurysm and Three Strokes, ‘Makes You Appreciate Being Alive’

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romell Young, was seen holding hands in Malibu, California, with 37-year-old Michelle Saniei, who is a reality TV star from the Bravo show “The Valley.”

The couple was photographed by the paparazzi after leaving dinner at the Malibu celebrity hotspot Nobu on April 25.

Dre was seen sporting a dark jacket and pants with white sneakers, and Saniei wore a black shirt with a matching mini skirt and knee-high boots paired with a long black coat.

The two were holding hands, which immediately led to speculation that they are an item.

Reactions on social media were less than enthusiastic about the couple. “Michelle is dating Dr Dre???? I’m gagged. Didn’t see this coming at all,” wrote one person. Another typed, “Wow how is this true?? How did they even meet?”

Viewers online noted the age gap between the artist and reality TV star and thought it may make good TV.

“OK a major age gap relationship with a billionaire might just be exactly what this show needs lol,” wrote one person. Another wondered, “Plus isn’t he like 30 years her senior? She said she wanted an older man…..but um…..not Dre Michelle NOOOOOO!”

Fans of “The Valley” went digging into Saniei’s past, revealing her divorce from Jesse Lally, which played out on Season 3, and other men she’s dated.

“She went from Jesse to Tom Schwartz to Dre? Nah she’s selling him a house,” said one jokester. Another exclaimed, “Sure she’s not his realtor?”

Saniei is a high-end real estate agent in Los Angeles who also recently settled a divorce from her ex-husband, Jesse Lally, in October 2025. They were married in 2018 and share a 6-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Even one person said, “She kinda looks like his x.”

Young claimed in court documents that Dr. Dre “slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck” back in 1995 before they were married, and she called the police. She never called the police after they were married, but said he twice “held a gun to my head” back in 2000 and 2001.

She also claimed he “punched me in the head/face” on multiple occasions and kicked down a door as she hid.

“Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome,” Young said. “During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times; but as I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.”

Dr. Dre denied the allegations and said they were lies.

“At no time did I ever abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety,” he said.

Young and Dr. Dre have two children — Truly, 25, and Truice, 29. He also welcomed eight more children — Curtis, LaTanya, Tyra, LaToya, Ashley, Andre Jr., Marcel, and Tyler from several relationships.

Dr. Dre recently revealed in 2024 that he was hospitalized after having a brain aneurysm back in 2021, saying, it was “the worst pain I ever felt.”

“I got up, and I went on about my day,” he said. “And I thought I could just lay down and take a nap. My son had a friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.’ So they took me to urgent care.”

He was later told that while the aneurysm was hereditary, it is imperative to check your blood pressure regularly.

“You know, high blood pressure in Black men, that’s just what it is,” he said. “They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea so you just have to keep your s—t checked.”

Dr. Dre also had three strokes while he was in the hospital, but now he focuses on staying healthy by exercising and monitoring his blood pressure.