‘What It Looks Like to Choose Yourself’: Mo’Nique Inspires Fans with Throwback Photo Before Weight Loss

Mo’Nique is sharing more of her weight-loss journey with the posting of a new motivational photo on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The picture taken before the actress and comedienne lost weight and motivates her, she said, to stay healthy.

The Oscar Award-winning actress, who turns 54 on Dec. 11, first opened up about her ongoing weight loss in 2018. Mo’Nique noted in her Instagram post that she remembered being unhealthy mentally and physically at the time the picture was taken.

Mo’Nique posted a photo taken before her weight loss. She says the picture on Instagram on Dec. 8, 2020, motivated her to stay healthy. (Photo: @therealmoworldwide/Instagram)

Mo’Nique said the old picture motivates her. “SHE CONTINUES TO MOTIVATE ME! When I look back at pictures of myself and remember where I was mentally/physically/spiritually and didn’t GIVE UP, SHE CONTINUES TO MOTIVATE ME. Who remembers this outfit? I LOVE US 4REAL!”

Fans applauded the comedian for her commitment to weight loss.

“You was still a baddie!! But glad you’re much healthier now.”

“love it! You’re such an inspiration sis! Keep showing us what it looks like to choose yourself!”

“YOU motivate me !!!! Love you.”

Mo’Nique said last year at the 22nd Annual Pan-African Film and Arts Festival that her husband and children also motivated her to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“People always say, ‘Mo’Nique, what motivates you?’ I had to do it for my husband and my children,” she said. “And I had to get out of my own way.”

The “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins” star said on Instagram that she had weighed more than 200 pounds since she was 17 years old. She lost more than 80 pounds and dropped below the 200-pound mark for the first time in 2018. The actress managed to keep it off by exercising and eating healthier meals that include an abundance of fish, vegetables and fruit.

Mo’Nique posts videos on Instagram of herself exercising by boxing, lifting weights, jumping rope, doing yoga, swimming, hiking and hula hooping. She also motivates her fans with encouragement and her special brand of humor. An Instagram post from September showed Mo’Nique looking fierce in a gray catsuit and a black catsuit by fashion designer Tyrell Holmes.

She captioned the post, “CATSUIT WEEKEND. Okay so when I asked @tyrellholmes to make me a catsuit that was age appropriate. BABY @tyrellholmes NOT ONLY SHOWED UP BUT SHOWED OUT. Sisters when I tell y’all he truly gets the CURVY WOMEN, HE GETS THE CURVY WOMEN. @lastlooks_daviddayyou have my MAKEUP & SKIN GLOWING. Thanks brothers for always coming through. I LOVE US 4REAL.”

