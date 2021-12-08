‘She’s Going to Be a Big Deal’: Heiress Harris Blows Fans Away While Singing Along with Her Favorite Xscape Song

Tiny and T.I. Harris’ baby girl, Heiress, showed off her vocals when she sang along with one of her “favorite Xscape songs.”

The 5-year-old belted out “Tonight” with her vocal coach Annie Tracy while her mom, Xscape member Tiny, filmed nearby.

(L-R): Heiress Harris and her mom, Xscape singer Tiny Harris

“Why my lil baby @heiressdharris thinks she is the 5th member of @officialxscape fr!” shared a proud Tiny on Instgaram. “She got @annietracy over there working on her new favorite Xscape songs!!”

Fans continue to be blown away by Heiress’ consistently improving vocals and can’t wait to see where her pipes take her in the future.

“She’s going to be a big deal.”

“The vocals are there!!! The control that she has for such a young age!!”

“Heiress vibrato is epic!! Sang baby!!!!!!😍😍😂😂😂 she’s adorable!”

While some celebrity parents choose to shield their children from social media for as long as possible, the Harris duo has shared Heiress’ adorable personality and talents with their fans every step of the way. The budding superstar already has her own Instagram account with over 460,000 followers, and Tiny periodically keeps followers updated on Heiress’ vocal progression in addition to other cute content.

Heiress Harris sings along with “Tonight” by Xscape. Photo Credit: @majorgirl/Instagram

Before making her case for herself as the newest member of Xscape in the vocal lesson video, Heiress paid tribute to her mom in a different way when she sang a sweet original birthday song for Tiny in July, complete with runs and all — singing “I love you mommy, I love you mommy, I love you big! I love you Tiny!”

The heartfelt happy birthday video apparently paid off because just a few months later, Tiny shared a video of Heiress performing for her cousin Zola at her first birthday “singing gig.” “Happy birthday to my lil cousin #Zola turning 5. @heiressdharris got her 1st birthday singing gig for her lil cuz,” read Tiny’s Instagram video caption.

