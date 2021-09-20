‘She Adores You’: Fans Fawn Over This Touching Photo of Tiny and Heiress Harris

Tameka “Tiny” Harris showcased on Saturday, Sept. 18, what “a real love story” looked like by posting a touching photo of her with her five-year-old daughter Heiress Harris.

This initial image displayed the mother-daughter duo embracing each other while taking a break from bowling festivities. The bowling family night was originally documented on Heiress’ YouTube channel called “Heiress Does It All.”

Tiny Harris’ (left) fans gush over the singer’s touching photo with her 5-year-old daughter Heiress Harris (right). Photo:@majorgirl/Instagram

Immediately following Harris’ post, the same pic was shared on the toddler’s Instagram account with a caption that read, “Mommy’s Girl Forever💖.” When the Xscape singer’s followers viewed her upload, many of them gushed over the pair’s bond. A couple pointed out how nothing compared to a mother’s love.

“Y’all so cute! She adores you!😍😍😍.”

“Oh yes when they close their eyes they are feeling the love! 💕”

“The word Beautiful is not enough for this picture 😍😍😍😍.”

“We know Tiny loves her kids, and they all give it right back.”

“There’s NOTHING like a Mother’s Love😍😍😍😍😍.”

Heiress’ love for Harris was readily apparent in July after the toddler created an original piece to sing to her mom in honor of her 46th birthday. In the recording shared by the toddler’s father, T.I., Heiress is seen belting the words, “I love you mommy, I love you mommy, I love you big! I love you Tiny!” She wrapped it by telling her mom “I wuv you!”

Followed by her “legendary” performance as the rapper described it, both Harris and T.I. shared the video on their respective Instagram accounts. While the mother of four uploaded the clip in a now-deleted Instagram story, the “Live Your Life” emcee shared the post on his page alongside the caption, “That’s My lil superstar. She’s makes me so proud. What a Legendary performance.”