‘You’re Going to Battle’: Tamera Mowry Says Social Media Made Her Experience at ‘The Real’ Unsafe

Child star turned talk show host Tamera Mowry dropped a mind-blowing revelation on fans during a recent interview. She claims that being on the show “The Real” was a toxic experience and ‘wasn’t a safe space’ for her.

In an interview with Lewis Howes called “REINVENTING YOURSELF & Become The Person Of Your DREAMS TODAY” on his podcast “The School of Greatness,” the “Sister Sister” star opened up about her tenure on the syndicated show.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley on the set of Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 22, 2021 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

One of the things that Mowry said made the show toxic for her was that she felt like viewers judged her unfairly while she was a co-host on the show.

“Social media didn’t help that,” she offered, pointing to click-bait articles and gossip that “fit” a certain “narrative” of who they thought she was.

“They will take what you say, put it out of context to fit their narrative of who they think you are and that is what happened for years on that show,” Mowry expressed. “I will tell you this, being on a talk show and you can take it or leave it, it’s not a safe space. It’s not. I wish someone would have told me that because then I would have been prepared. I was not. I learned. Think of going to battle but you don’t know you’re going to battle.”

Despite feeling like she was at war on the show, she also discovered that she grew into a “warrior.”

“At the end, I was fully armed … You can watch the beginning of the season to the end of the season, you see this strong warrior,” she told the podcaster and former professional football player. “I wasn’t supposed to know it wasn’t a safe place because I wouldn’t be who I am now. I’ve learned so much about myself doing that show.”

Mowry was a co-host, along with Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Loni Love for seven seasons. She announced her departure from the show on social media, a few days after her dear friend Naya Rivera died after a July 2020 boating accident. Saying that she did want to wait to announce that she left the show out of respect, she noted that she did so to stop the rumors.

The talk show was not the first time that she felt like she was in an experience that didn’t align with her values and could have broken her down.

She referenced her reality show with her twin sister, “Tia & Tamera,” noting that the producers purposely had people divided in the cast and behind the scenes into two different camps.

The 43-year-old twin said, “I feel like there was never rivalry … there was disappointment when we did our reality show.”

“The reason why we left it [was] because never before in our life did it become Team Tia and Team Tamera,” she continued to share. “I feel like the producers knew exactly what they were doing.”

Neither twin liked how they were portrayed on the show.

The interview on Howes’ show wasn’t the first time this news was revealed. Her other half spilled this tea on a 2015 guest appearance on “The Meredith Vieira Show.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘You Guys Have Her Whole Face’: Tamera Mowry’s Sweet Post with Mom Has Fans Seeing Double

Rich Paul And New Balance Collaborate On New 550 Shoe And Apparel Collection | KLUTCH CEO Says Partnership Is Intended To “Empower” Youth

No Burst in Sight: Housing Is a Boom Not a Bubble, Say Experts