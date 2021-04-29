‘You Guys Have Her Whole Face’: Tamera Mowry’s Sweet Post with Mom Has Fans Seeing Double

Tamera Mowry showed her fans that the beautiful apple doesn’t fall far from the gorgeous tree.

The 42-year-old actress cuddled up with her mother, Darlene Mowry, during an afternoon of family bonding in a sweet Instagram post. In the first of two images, Mama Mowry rests her head on Tamera’s chest as both smile peacefully into the camera.

(L-R): Tamera Mowry and her mother Darlene Mowry get close. Photo: @tameramowrytwo/Instagram

In her caption, “The Real” co-host praised her mom’s strength and the impact that it had on her own life. “I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me🙏🏽💪🏽,” she wrote. “#Family means everything to me. Love you guys @tahj_mowry. Living in two different places can be challenging — But we always try to make time for each other💕#mymom #siblings”

The contestant from “The Masked Singer” and her mom were joined by the twin’s younger brother, Tahj, in the second image, where all three looked thrilled to be reunited.

Tamera shared a specific example of her mom’s admirable strength when she revealed that it was Darlene who pushed for the girls to receive higher pay while starring in their hit TV series “Sister, Sister.”

(L-R) Tamera Mowry, Tahja Mowry and Darlene Mowry. Photo: @tameramowrytwo/Instagram

“We were 18 or 19 and she had done her research and she realized there were certain people in the entertainment business that were making more money and she knew that, my sister and I, we were putting in the time, putting in the work, but not only that, we had success,” Mowry told Essence in February.

“She believed in us. And by her believing in us, we saw that strength and we believed in ourselves,” she added. “And my sister and I became, at one point, one of the highest-paid actresses on a pre-teen family show and it started with my mom and us knowing our worth and, again, vocalizing what we believe is right.”

Fans were taken aback by the Mowry family resemblance and agreed that Darlene set a great example for her children.

“You twins look just like your mom, she is a strong woman as you two because you didn’t conform to messy reality, you’ve always kept your standards, morals, values, character and integrity.”

“Ms.Darlene just don’t age 😍😍😍”

“YALL ARE TWINSSSS😍”

“You look exactly the same..youre just lighter”

“You guys have her whole face 😍”

Darlene Mowry and her ex-husband Timothy Mowry were married from 1975 to 2015. In addition to Tahj, 33, and twins Tamera and Tia, they’re also parents to 27-year-old Tavior.