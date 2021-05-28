‘I Miss Those Girls’: Tamar Braxton Opens Up About How Adrienne Bailon Helped Her Reconcile with Tamera Mowry

Tamar Braxton is opening up about rekindling her relationship with her former co-hosts on the “The Real.”

Earlier this month, Adrienne Bailon posted a sweet video of her and former co-host Tamera Mowry, who exited the show last year, reuniting for the first time since the pandemic and her exit. The heartfelt video prompted Braxton to comment with three emojis: a broken heart, pleading face and a heart, which actually caught Mowry’s attention.

Tamar Braxton talks about rekindling a relationship with a former co-host from “The Real.” (Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram)

Mowry responded, “hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu.” Braxton was fired from “The Real” in 2016. With things being unclear around the nature of the firing, Braxton assumed it was her co-hosts that got her fired and proceeded to have her say about them in interviews and on social media. The other ladies always maintained their innocence, but Braxton wasn’t convinced.

In a May 27 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” she shared details about how her relationship with Mowry was affected after her firing. “For a while, Tamera and I relationship has been so strained, we even stopped following each other on social media and when I tell you it was really a moment that I captured of the two of them and it just really reminded me of old times, that was so beautiful and so magical. And I remember I used to be a part of that.

Braxton continued, “And to be honest, I miss those girls. They were like my sisters. And so when I saw that moment, I just reacted out of what I saw and it really did help rekindle Tamera and my relationship. I’m really so happy that I got a chance to talk to her and text with her and catch up with her, and I’m just so grateful that time heals all wounds. And we have a chance to really grow up and stay under construction and elevate to the next level of our lives.”

Tamar Braxton comments under Adrienne Bailon’s video of her and Tamera Mowry reunited. (Photo: @adrienebailon/Instagram)

Right now, the next step Braxton believes needs to happen is forgiveness. “Me on my journey, I don’t really want to get into he said, she said, that said, right? Because I think that’s falling into old habits. But what I do know about me is that forgiveness is a big part of my life, and if I’m asking those to forgive me for the times when I was immature or the times that I didn’t truly understand situations, I can only pass that on and that’s what I want to do. So even if that means that I have to reach out first, that’s fine with me, as long as the situation is handled and everyone grows and heals from it. But I do think time heals all wounds.”

She added, “At the end of the day, I am grateful to have rekindled my relationships with the ladies that I’ve already rekindled my relationships with, and who knows about the future.” Braxton did not say which of the ladies on “The Real” she’s repaired her relationship with but she did say, “I really hope to rekindle all my relationships and then we could probably do something for the public. But I think personally there’s a lot of things that needs to be said, and a lot of hugs that needs to be had. And these are really old wounds that run really deep because we really, truly loved each other. And I don’t know. You never know.”

The mother of one recently revealed that her old network, WE tv, which currently houses her family’s show “Braxton Family Values,” was the real culprit that got her released from the talk show. On an episode from her podcast “Under Construction,” Braxton said, “I didn’t have any answers, nobody had any answers as to what happened and the girls were getting blamed. It was ‘Tamar’s got an attitude problem.’ ”

Braxton went on to make her claims about the network, saying, “I heard that the network I was working with at the time would not sign off, and allowed me and them girls to fall out in public, almost ruin my whole career, my livelihood, everything that I worked for, and never said one time, didn’t say, ‘OK, you’re the star of the network, we’re gonna have a meeting with you, we don’t want you to do the show no more.’ At least give me a heads up. But no! Pulled the plug and then said nothing and allowed Loni to take the fall, Adrienne, Jeannie, Tamera and myself, and we up here battling and fighting as Black girls, and they don’t care! Scratching, battling and pointing the fingers, and we not on a reality show! This is real life.”