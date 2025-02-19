‘No Wonder Tia Distanced Herself’: Tamera Mowry Hit with Strays After Right Wing Husband Adam Housley’s ‘Privileged’ Rant About Food Stamps

Former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley is being dragged through the social wringer for his critical comments about how low-income families utilize welfare benefits. The veteran journalist, who is also the husband of Tamera Mowry, found himself embroiled in a heated discourse with X users about abuse of food assistance programs on Feb. 19.

He seemingly co-signed a report that U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other Donald Trump officials will be pursuing amendments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will ban the purchase of less nutritious and processed food items with the government funds.

Tamera Mowry gets dragged for her husband of 13 years Adam Housley’s support of Donald Trump-era planned crackdown on how SNAP benefits are spent. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

The former minor league baseball player anecdotally tweeted that he witnessed the misuse of the assistance as a child while growing up in his family’s grocery store in Yountville, California.

“I saw people come in and buy crap food for their kids with food stamps, then open the wallet and use cash for liquor, beer, wine and cigarettes,” he recalled. “Then there were those who would repeatedly buy a lemon or lime, get the change, walk out the door throw them away and do it again. Until they had enough change to buy cigarettes or alcohol.”

According to Housley, the observation left him “pissed off because there are some people who could really use the help and then there are these others working the system.” Well, his comment left several feeling far more rage than he may have anticipated.

As a kid who grew up in neighborhood grocery stores since I was 5, I can’t tell you how many times I saw people come in and buy crap food for their kids with food stamps, then open the wallet and use cash for liquor, beer, wine and cigarettes.

Then there were those who would… https://t.co/1JRNVeOzx3 — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 18, 2025

Some responders argued his knowledge of SNAP was outdated as benefactors cannot receive cash back with purchases. More tense comments came from those who called him a “habitual liar” and questioned why he felt entitled to comment on the economic struggles of others when he grew up in wine country.

“I thought you grew up in a vineyard,” read one such response. Housley, along with Mowry, his parents, brother, and sister-in-law, are founders and co-owners of the Housley Napa Valley winery.

On the establishment’s website, it states the Emmy winner grew up with “a vineyard in his front yard.” In his defense, Housley explained that he worked the register at the grocer his parents “used every dime to open” and that it remains in his family to this day. The context further fueled backlash.

My parents used every dime they had to open a small neighborhood grocery store. My brother and I basically lived in the backroom and as a family we worked our butts off. I got baseball cards as pay for picking up cigarette butts in the planters. lol. Worked those stores until I… https://t.co/RfdSay5siZ — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 19, 2025

A fiery clap back to the tweet read, “You can’t relate one bit your parents owned a grocery store, you grew up in a vineyard. You grew up privileged. Point blank. Just another privileged guy speaking on anything.”

And a third person claimed he was “Pretending you grew up poor, just to make a political point, when all evidence points to the contrary is so f—king demeaning. You’re perfect for modern politics.”

Mowry also found herself thrust into the discourse when someone commented, “I usually am against judging a woman off of what her man does. But oh Tamera is right at the top of my judgement list.” A second person proclaimed, “Tamera Mowry is MAGA asf lmfao.”

Tia and Tamera not being close anymore doesn't shock me at all for some reason 😭 i've never seen twins more polar opposite than them two pic.twitter.com/jOsl77equh — spicebae (@spicebae_) September 21, 2024

A third user mentioned the rumored rift between “The Real” co-host and her twin, Tia Mowry. “No wonder why Tia distanced herself from her sister. Look at her husband,” read the remark. The couple has been married for 13 years and are parents of two children, son Aden and daughter Ariah.

Last year, “The Game” star revealed she and Tamera were no longer as close as they once were in the aftermath of her divorce. The actress later clarified that their relationship was solid but that the distance between them was literal, as Tamera splits her time between Los Angeles and Napa.